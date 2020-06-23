Ryan Blaney takes the checkered flag in Talladega, with rain

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Even in victory, Ryan Blaney thought about what happened to his close friend Bubba Wallace over the weekend. And what happened next.

Blaney held the lead after a two-lap restart for Monday, earning his second consecutive victory at Talladega Superspeedway on a day that began with NASCAR drivers supporting Wallace.

"I think it's great that everyone really came together," said Blaney. "I don't want it to be remembered as a terrible day or a bad day in NASCAR.

"I want it to be remembered as there was an incident and we all got through it together and showed that we are not going to take it anymore."

It was that kind of bittersweet day and weekend.

Blaney hit Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the finish line in .007 seconds for his fourth victory and his first since Talladega in October, albeit this time in an almost empty spot. It was a race marked by support for Wallace rather than another Big One at Talladega, although there was chaos behind Blaney on the last lap and he also pushed Erik Jones against the wall near the goal.

"I'm just trying to block, block as best we can," Blaney said. "Lock the top, lock the bottom … just hitting and hitting the line. "

Aric Almirola turned at the end and crossed the line almost backwards.

Ford has now won nine of the last 10 Cup races at Talladega, and all three Team Penske drivers have won this season.

The race was overshadowed by an extraordinary act of solidarity with NASCAR's only black driver. Dozens of drivers pushed Wallace's car to the front of the field before Monday's race when FBI agents tried to find out who left a knot in his garage stall over the weekend.

He was excited after spending time in the top five before running out of fuel and finishing 14th, hitting his hands with a group of mostly African-American fans.

"I am proud to be where I am. … This sport is changing," Wallace said. "The agreement that happened (on Saturday) wanted to show whoever it is, it is not going to take my smile away. I am going to keep going."

Wallace took the lead on one lap at one point, and Stenhouse said he noticed the reaction from fans, along with the chants of "Bubba" at the beginning.

"I looked at the stands and saw all the people jump and cheer," he said. "That was very good."

The stock car series faltered and was angered by the racist act that occurred less than two weeks after he banned the Confederate flag on his properties at Wallace's urging. He has vowed to permanently ban the responsible person, but the investigation was in its early stages.

Wallace, 26, was surrounded by the other 39 drivers in the moments leading up to the race and his teams joined them. a pit road march as they pushed their number 43 to the front of the line. Wallace got out of his car and cried.

It was a moving move to support Wallace on a track in the heart of the south where Confederate flags have flown for decades and were seen out of super speed all weekend by fans opposed to the NASCAR ban.

Joining Wallace for the national anthem was Richard Petty, the 82-year-old Hall of Fame host known as "The King." Wallace drives for Petty, who issued a scathing rebuke after the knot was uncovered calling for the "sick person" to be banned from NASCAR forever, a move NASCAR President Steve Phelps insisted would happen if they were caught.

The race started with Martin Truex Jr. on pole, and Tyler Reddick won the first stage, which ended with a weather precaution that lasted more than 58 minutes.

The crowd had dwindled significantly since Sunday, when up to 5,000 fans were allowed into Talladega, just the second fan race since NASCAR returned from the pandemic-forced shutdown. Workers painted "#IStandWithBubbaWallace" on the field turf before the race and no Confederate flags were seen inside the sprawling facility that can hold more than 80,000 and generally see dozens of recreational vehicles lined up on the field.

In the stands, fanatic Luke Johnson said he is against the flag ban and said, "All NASCAR tracks must continue to fly."

As for Wallace's remaining rope, he said, "I thought it was fun, too."

Another fan, Robert Chaisson, said he did not have a strong opinion on the ban. He certainly did what happened to Wallace.

"That was a disaster. I hope they accuse that guy of a hate crime, ”said Chaisson, who lives in Alabaster, Alabama. "No matter what your opinion is, it's when you cross that line, then your opinion no longer matters. That is trying to inflict harm on someone else."