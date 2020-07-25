Ryan Dorsey breaks the silence on the death of the former Naya Rivera: & # 39; A part of you will always be with us & # 39;

Naya Rivera's ex and the father of her son, Ryan Dorsey, broke the silence about his untimely death.

Dorsey, 37, turned to her Instagram to honor the late "Glee" actress, weeks after she accidentally drowned in Lake Piru near Los Angeles, California.

"This is so unfair … there are not enough words to express the emptiness left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were here … We were in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life is not fair. I don't know what to say … I am grateful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smartest child we could hope for. "Dorsey began her legend under a moving photo of Rivera holding her 4-year-old son, Josey.

THE STAR OF & # 39; GLEE & # 39; NAYA RIVERA DEAD AT 33 YEARS OF ACCIDENTAL FAILURES, AUTOPSY CONFIRMS

Dorsey went on to share a humorous anecdote about the actress. She recalled that she often took Snapchat videos and photos of Rivera, to which she replied, "Ryan, you can stop chatting!"

"I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of photos and videos that Josey will have forever and I know his mom loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he grew up," Dorsey continued.

"Life is about good and bad times, but with Josey he makes the bad a little less, because a part of you will always be with us. He will never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you" I love you Meep "he concluded.

On July 14, the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Rivera's cause of death was drowning, after an autopsy report was completed. The form of death appears as an accident. She was 33 years old.

THE CO-STARS & # 39; GLEE & # 39; DE NAYA RIVERA ARE NOT "WITHOUT HOPE" FOR THE MISSING ACTRESS

Rivera was the subject of a massive search effort led by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office that lasted five days after he rented a pontoon boat with his 4-year-old son, Josey, and went missing. Police finally confirmed that a body had been found in the northeast corner of Piru Lake. Hours later, at a press conference, authorities said they were "sure" that he was the former "Glee" star.

Rivera and her son went swimming during their excursion (he was wearing a life jacket but she was not) and returned to the boat, but she did not, the sheriff's department said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The boy was found safe on the boat three hours later by another navigator, according to KCAL-TV in Los Angeles. According to Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub, Josey told investigators that his mother helped him return to the ship. Then he looked back and saw her disappear into the water.

Dorsey and Rivera were married in 2014 and divorced in June 2018. Josey is their only child. She wrote in her memoirs that her son was "my greatest success, and I will never do better than him."