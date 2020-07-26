Ryan Dorsey pays tribute to former ex-Naya Rivera on Instagram

Naya Rivera's heartbroken ex broke her silence on the drowning death of the star "Glee" in a California lake, writing "there are not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts."

"This is so unfair," Ryan Dorsey wrote on Instagram on Saturday. "I can't believe this is life right now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it."

The 33-year-old actress and singer went missing on July 8, after taking a pontoon on Lake Piru with her and Dorsey's son, 4-year-old Josey. He is believed to have brought the boy back to the safety of the boat before falling into the water, authorities said, who recovered his body on July 13.

Dorsey, 37, paid tribute to Rivera with a photo of the young mother who cradles her son. The couple separated in 2018 after four years of marriage.

The publication said:

"You were here … We were in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say … I am grateful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the child more sweet and smart we could have expected. "

The ex-boyfriend also recalled how Rivera sometimes scolded him for taking too many videos of his young family.

"I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of photos and videos that Josey will have forever and I know his mom loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he grew up.… We miss you. Always We will love you, I love you, Meep.

He thanked people for communicating before adding: “Time on Earth is precious and you never know … you never know what might happen. Keep your loved ones close and value the moments you have with those who matter to you. "