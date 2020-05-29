Ryan Gosling is ready to play Werewolf in Universal & # 39; s Reboot!

Ryan Gosling is ready to play Werewolf in the Universal reboot!

After Leigh Whannell's great success this year The invisible man, Universal is looking to go full blast by rebooting its iconic Werewolf franchise with Ryan Gosling (The Nice Guys) is currently looking at the star and the search for a director is narrowing, according to Variety.

RELATED: Paul Feig Talks About Developing Universal's Dark Army

Sources report that Hollywood studio executives have met with directors last month in hopes of making a decision on who will direct the project, and while there is currently no filmmaker in charge of the group, Bad EducationCory Finley is reportedly one of the directors in talks to take on the job.

Gosling himself reportedly had his sights set on directing the project and directing it at one point, which would have marked his second behind-the-scenes adventure after the 2014 decade. Lost riverBut after talks with the studio, both sides agreed that it would be better for the Oscar nominee to remain in an acting position.

The film, based on a speech by Gosling himself, will be written by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebeca Angelo, known for working on Netflix. Orange is the new black, and although the details about the plot are unknown at this time, it is believed to take place today and follow in the footsteps of the protagonist Jake Gyllenhaal. Nightcrawler.

RELATED: Luca Guadagnino Signs to Redo Scarface at Universal

Gosling's project marks one of the few the studio seeks to help bring to life after the financial and critical failure of its interconnected franchise attempt, Dark Universe, which started with the Tom Cruise vehicle. The Mummy. With the studio seeking to focus on more character-driven and film-driven projects rather than a major franchise, they are currently working with Paul Feig for a cross-horror comedy. Dark universe, in addition to taking arguments from James Wan and John Krasinski for other adaptations of their classic monster library. While the original Dark Universe was still up for grabs, the studio was previously courting Dwayne Johnson to play the Werewolf.

Do you think Gosling is a good fit for Wolfman? Let us know in the comments below!

(Photo credit: Getty Images)