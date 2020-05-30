Ryan Gosling is the werewolf of Universal

Months after finding great success with The invisible manUniversal advances with Wolfman with Ryan Gosling ready to star in the movie's classic monster. Universal executives have reportedly brought in Gosling to lead the monster movie, and the search for a director is also underway. Multiple names are said to be considered without a clear favorite at the moment, but Bad Education Helmer Cory Finley's name is in the mix. With a star already in place, the project appears to be on the fast track, so a situation regarding the director is likely to be made soon. Universal has declined to comment on the reports as of this writing.

Orange is the new black Writers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo wrote the script for the new Werewolf based on an original Ryan Gosling tone. No plot details have been confirmed about this particular take on the classic story, but the film is said to be "set in modern times and along the lines of Jake Gyllenhaal's thriller. Nightcrawler, with an obvious supernatural twist. "What we can boast is that the story will also primarily follow a man who turns into a werewolf and may or may not attack others, as it is a movie about the classic Woflman after all.

Initially, Universal had planned to launch a vast interconnected cinematic universe similar to the MCU (aka Universal & # 39; s Monsterverse) when they released The Mummy with Tom Cruise in 2017. Unfortunately, the film bombed at the box office and was universally criticized by critics. Since then, Universal has taken a new direction with its monster films moving forward, opting to produce simpler stories of visionary filmmakers with much more modest budgets. Starting with this year The invisible man From writer and director Leigh Whannell, the studio has already found great success with this strategy, so it's not surprising to see other Universal Monsters-based films also go into production soon.

Universal's first werewolf image dates from 1935 London werewolf with Henry Hull starring in the furry creature. Lon Chaney Jr. would later become famous as the titular monster when the studio launched The werewolf in 1941; soon after, he would meet Bela Lugosi as Frankenstein's monster in the crossover movie Frankenstein meets the werewolf. Most recently, the legendary monster was portrayed by Benicio del Toro in the 2010 movie The werewolf from director Joe Johnston but as The MummyThe film received negative reviews from critics upon its release and failed in theaters as a box office bomb.

If Gosling is new Werewolf The movie is like The Invisible Man, it will be a remake of the classic story worth watching. There already seems to be a lot of interest from fans on social media, so anticipation is starting to rise rapidly for the next movie. More updates to the project are likely to be available soon, and it's a matter of time before the film's director is named. This news was first reported by Variety.

