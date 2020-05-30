Ryan Gosling's The Wolfman will be like Nightcrawler with supernatural elements

Any major studio without a superhero franchise is always looking for a new IP to sell to the public for many years and many movies. Universal thought they had one with the Dark Universe in 2017, but that crashed and burned up when taking off after The Mummy poor performance, both critical and financial. We will always have that iconic photo of a group of movie stars posing for something that never came true.

Cut earlier this year when the theaters were still open and The invisible man It became an unexpected success thanks to the performance of Elisabeth Moss and a relevant and grounded story about domestic abuse, gas lights, and misogyny. Not to mention director Leigh Whannell's cool and creative methods of directing ensemble pieces on a budget.

Following the film's success, thanks in large part to Blumhouse's production, Universal is now moving forward with yet another reboot of one of its most famous monsters, The werewolf. Yesterday, Variety reported that Ryan Gosling will be playing the title role and, based on fan reaction, it is the right choice.

Now, we are getting a little more information about the tone of the film. Based on an original tone by Gosling himself, it is reportedly set in modern times (just like Invisible Man) and is similar to the Jake Gyllenhaal movie Nightcrawler, but with the obvious supernatural twist. The fact that Gosling is the one to bring this to Universal shows how much he believes in the script too, which has already been written by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebeca Angelo (Orange is the new black)

Of course, Gosling is one of the rare young movie stars who has yet to play a superhero. He has managed to avoid franchise movies for the most part, in fact, and has made a number of interesting choices throughout his career.

With The invisible man and The werewolfIt seems that Universal is really seriously analyzing the characters' "psychology" first and surrounding that core with pieces and drama. Overall, it looks like a much better path than the effects-driven blockbuster path they tested with the aforementioned Tom Cruise movie, and frankly, we can't wait to see where their new versions of these beloved monsters will go from here. .