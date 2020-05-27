Ryan Murphy mocks the new American horror story

Ryan Murphy teases the new set of American Horror Story

After hinting at a waterfront setting in March for the upcoming tenth season of his acclaimed horror anthology series, Ryan Murphy took Instagram with a beachside photo and pointed it out as another clue for the next installment of American horror story! Check out their post below!

American horror story Season 10 will be led by series stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock. It will also feature new cast member Macaulay Culkin (Home alone), which will mark her first major television role since appearing as a guest star on last year's Hulu comedy series. Doll face.

Details about the latest installment in the horror anthology series are being kept under wraps, though the video Murphy shared could be full of clues for next season. Orville Peck's "Dead of Night" plays in a dark and overcast beach scene as the actor roster disappears.

The last season 9, titled AHS: 1984Established in the summer of 1984, five friends escape from Los Angeles to work as counselors at Camp Redwood. As they adjust to their new jobs, they quickly learn that the only thing scarier than campfire tales is that the past haunts you.

It starred series alumni Emma Roberts, Cody Fern, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman and John Carroll Lynch along with new cast members, Olympic gold medalist Gus Kenworthy, Zach Villa (Destroyer) and DeRon Horton (Dear whites) Joy vet Matthew Morrison and Attitude Star Angelica Ross, who worked with Murphy's other shows, also appeared last season.

FX reports that the series' total audience exceeds one billion viewers in its 103 episodes and nine seasons. American horror story, who has featured stars Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Jessica Lange, Emma Roberts, Taissa Farmiga, Lady Gaga, Angela Bassett, Dylan McDermott, Connie Britton and many more during her career, she has received 95 nominations to the Emmy and won 16 times, as well as two Golden Globe Awards.