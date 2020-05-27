Ryan Murphy Shares New Clue For American Horror Story Season 10

Integral part of American horror storyThe appeal, beyond the chilling terror and the starry cast, is the anthology format.

Ryan Murphy's horror saga is fast approaching its tenth season on the airwaves, which is an achievement in itself. And, of course, viewers have been hooked on the different themes and settings woven into each individual installment, be it the creepy terror of Murder house or the bat shit madness Apocalypse.

Truth be told, we still don't know the exact title or settings of American horror story season 10, but Murphy has provided another (certainly vague) clue via Instagram.

Embedded below, it features a bunch of wooden fences on an unknown shoreline, all of which lie on a postcard-like horizon. Taken on its own, it's not much to go on, but if we think back to the initial clue ("things are starting to go to shore") and it seems AHS Season 10 is targeting some kind of water theme. Mermaids maybe? Or something completely different?



What we can say with absolute certainty is that American horror story He's rallying the gang for season 10, including Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, and Macaulay Culkin (!) of all the cast. as a newcomer series.

Production in American horror story Season 10 is currently on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which means Ryan Murphy and the FX anthology series have joined in the long run, long List of movies and television shows on ice until further notice.

Unfortunately, the exact ETA from season 10 is largely out of Murphy's hands; we just have to wait our time until it's safe for the cast and crew to return to the AHS set.