Ryan Parrot teases Dark Rangers return in MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS – Newsdio

I was on social media the other day, I only got around when BAM! I saw a new image of Ryan Parrott, the writer of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers by BOOM! Studios The artwork is absolutely amazing and is causing the Dark Rangers to return, but this time, they actually look amazing. The Dark Rangers were thugs that Lord Zedd recruited in the second season of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and their costumes looked horrible. However, these Dark Rangers appear to be Rita, Goldar, Baboo, Squat, and Finster in sick armor.