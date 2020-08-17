ryan-reynolds-asks-young-people-in-canada-to-please-not-kill-his-mother-by-spreading-virus

(CNN) Ryan Reynolds has one simple request for young Canadians in British Columbia: Please don’t kill his mom.

The request came Friday, when provincial Premier John Horgan posted a video on Twitter asking for help from British Columbia-native celebrities in reaching young people about the dangers of partying during the coronavirus pandemic. Horgan called out Reynolds and Seth Rogen for help.

Reynolds answered the call.

In a light-hearted, 90-second voice memo, during which Reynolds repeatedly said people probably don’t want medical advice from him, he called partying “dangerous.”

“You young folks in BC: Yeah, they’re partying, which is of course dangerous, and they probably don’t know that thousands of young people aren’t just getting sick from coronavirus, that they’re also dying from it too,” the “Deadpool” actor said.