Ryan Seacrest is already moving from Shayna Taylor

In this episode:

Like Timothée Chalamet after the breakup, Ryan Seacrest was recently seen on vacation in Cabo with a new friend.

We'll talk to actor, director and former Kanye West bodyguard Steve Stanulis about being adjacent to Hollywood.

And it turns out that the first reopened luxury pool party in New York requires a quick COVID test before entering.

Here is a closer look at some of today's stories:

Seacrest's New Mysterious Woman

Ryan Seacrest was recently spotted on vacation with a mysterious bikini-clad woman in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, after his separation from longtime girlfriend Shayna Taylor.

The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host and his new friend were reportedly together on a romantic getaway.

A source told E! This week's news that Seacrest, 45, "didn't have his phone or computer nearby and was very responsive and always had deep conversations with his new girl."

The (ex) bodyguard

Kanye West's former bodyguard is calling the rapper a "stalker" and is threatening to sue for damages after West accused him of breaking a confidentiality agreement, when the bodyguard called him the "most needy and grumpy client" he has ever had. .

Steve Stanulis spilled on his time protecting West on a podcast in May, and attorneys for the "Jesus is King" star fired a cease and desist from Stanulis in early June, threatening to sue him for $ 10 million if he continued to run. mouth.

Disco or clinic?

The pool and rooftop lounge at the Ravel Hotel in Long Island City ensure guests are safe by having prospective revelers take a quick COVID test before entering.

"All of our tests will be administered by licensed physicians who will wear full PPE and will follow all standard medical policies and procedures," the Profundo website said.

While the nasal swab is required for entry, the hot spot also offers an optional antibody test.

