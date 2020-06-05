Ryan Williams, a 32-year-old black CEO, says the United States has been "hallucinating" about racism and inequality. Until now.

"There are great opportunity gaps that exist economically in this country," said the Harvard graduate. "The coronavirus, in many ways, exacerbated and brought those to light."

Racial inequality has been a major problem in the United States since long before the pandemic occurred.

In 2016, the median net worth of white households is approximately 10 times greater than that of black households, according to the Federal Reserve . The black-white gap in median net worth widened by more than $ 20,000 to $ 153,500 between 2013 and 2016, the most recent year statistics are available.

& # 39; Heartbreaking & # 39; to see the division

Williams, who rarely talks about race or his background in public, felt compelled to speak up after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of the police.

"It has been painful … to see someone literally be killed. Not to die in front of us, but to be killed," Williams said.

Williams is distressed at how inclusion and diversity are dividing the nation.

"It has been heartbreaking to see the strengths and ideals on which this country was founded for being the same thing that separates us," he said.

Living the American dream

In many ways, Williams is living the American dream, which is beyond the reach of many people.

He grew up in a working class home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, which Williams says is a "deep south city that has been plagued by segregation in the past."

In high school, counselors and teachers told Williams not to bother applying to Harvard because no one with his experience had entered before. She applied anyway, and launched her first real estate company during her last year there.

"I was very, very lucky that there were people who believed in me," Williams said.

Goldman Sachs GS Black stone BX After periods inand private equity giantWilliams founded Picture in 2014. High-profile investors on the digitized investment platform also include Jared Kushner, son-in-law of President Donald Trump.

"They gave me an opportunity. I took advantage of the moment. But that opportunity needs to be democratized," Williams said. "The people of this country have no access to the American dream or the economy."

Dealing with racism

There continues to be great economic disparity along racial lines in the United States.

The median income of black households is $ 41,000, compared to $ 71,000 for white households, according to the Fed. The poverty rate for black Americans is more than double that of whites.

Medical care is another major failure. According to the US Census Bureau. In the US, the percentage of black Americans without health care is almost double that of white Americans.

Williams said he experienced racism in his career, although it was not always explicit.

"Much of today's discrimination, racism and intolerance is not always straightforward," he said. "It may be behind the scenes, behind the doors. It may be in the boardroom where you may not be."

Even after years of efforts to improve diversity, there are still very few black professionals in corporate America.

Williams said boards must hold companies accountable by creating measurable diversity and inclusion metrics, as opposed to internal goals for revenue growth.

The Kushner connection

Despite controversy over the Trump administration's handling of the racial crisis, Williams said he is not concerned about his company's ties to Kushner, a senior White House adviser.

Kushner's stake in Cadre is worth up to $ 50 million, according to a 2019 financial disclosure form. Cadre, which was co-founded by Jared Kushner's brother Joshua, was valued in his most recent funding round at around $ 800 million, according to PitchBook estimates.

Cadre has said that Jared Kushner has no stake in the company. Kushner reached an agreement earlier this year to completely divest its stake in Cadre, however, the closing of the transaction has been delayed by the pandemic, a person familiar with the matter told CNN Business. Both parties are still committed to completing the sale as soon as possible, the person said.

Expand access to investment opportunities.

Williams hopes Cadre can be part of the solution to the nation's inequality problem.

Powered by machine learning and statistics, the platform gives people the ability to invest in real estate projects that were once open only to wealthy and wealthy financial players.

Williams got her feet wet in the housing market during the Great Recession. That experience made him realize that periods of distress can also provide him with an opportunity.

But it also made Williams understand that many Americans didn't have the money or the connections to invest in real estate. And that obstacle limited their ability to create wealth.

"The people who were investing around us (during the Great Recession) were not individuals. They were institutions. These were people who would basically have an even bigger influence on wealth creation and the upside."

As the housing market enters a period of turmoil again, Cadre plans to launch a recovery-focused investment vehicle that will lower minimum investment below the current $ 50,000 level. Cadre has not announced how much it will go down.

"This is an incredible opportunity to democratize access," said Williams.

Millennials move to the suburbs

But the disruption caused by the pandemic is also a time of enormous uncertainty. Nervous developers avoid risky real estate projects, even in major cities like New York that were booming just a few months ago.

"Commercial real estate markets are pretty frozen right now," Williams said.

That slowdown in deals is squeezing Cadre, prompting the company to cut costs. Cadre recently laid off 27 people, or about a quarter of its workforce, to keep the company on a solid financial footing.

"It was by far the most difficult day of my career," Williams said.

Although Williams is still "huddled in the city," he believes the pandemic will cause migration to the suburbs by young people who suddenly value space.

"You will see Millennials saying, 'That idea of ​​being in the city for the rest of my life, maybe not as interesting or exciting as you might have thought. It would be nice to have a little backyard and see the sky of once in a while, "he said.

But Williams does not believe that this change will last forever because cities will continue to be cultural, economic and social centers.

"In the long term, cities will recover," he said. "We will see people come back."

& # 39; Let's take advantage of this moment & # 39;

Williams said she tries not to "intertwine" in politics and talks to people across the political spectrum about race.

"There will be an opportunity from a voting perspective for people to use their voice," he said.

When asked what his message to Trump would be, Williams urged leaders to have an "awkward dialogue" that can lead to real change in the system.

"Let's take advantage of this moment. Let's use the ideals of the United States, the ideals of equal justice and equal opportunities … to really advance in the United States," he said. (