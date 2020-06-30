Ryanair investigates pilots after video shows them playing with rubber chicken

According to a report, a pair of bird-eyebrow Ryanair pilots stirred some feathers after one was captured on video using a rubber chicken to operate the plane's throttle.

Images captured by one of the Boeing 737 pilots show the first officer using his fake red and yellow open-mouthed chicken to push the throttle forward, The Sun reported.

He is also shown squeezing the toy to squeak, causing the crew to laugh when passengers boarded the flight in Birmingham, England, according to the report.

The co-pilot is also seen sticking out his tongue and crossing his eyes, and a snap shows rosaries hanging from the two engine throttles.

Executives at the Irish low-budget airline launched an investigation into the "unprofessional" cabin actions, The Sun reported.

"These images and videos show the crew on the ground in a parked plane with the engines off. Although the images are not professional, the actions in them do not represent any risk and security was never compromised, "a representative from Ryanair told the store.

"We encourage our team to enjoy their work. However, we hope they will continue to be professionals at all times and we are investigating the matter further. "

Aviation security consultant David Gleave also said that the pilots did not face security considerations.

"It is a fun video that entertains and de-stresses pilots, and is probably designed to be shared among your friends, but you could argue that it damages the brand," he told The Sun.

"There is no risk to the public. In the grand scheme of things, I don't see much wrong, "added Gleave.