Ryback on Jim Cornette: "The wrong person will come up and hit him squarely." | Newsdio

Former WWE superstar Ryback recently discussed Jim Cornette and his recent comments about Becky Lynch on his Conversation With The Big Guy podcast. Ryback alluded to Cornette's outspoken personality, saying that sometime somewhere she might regret some of the comments she has made.

"People hear what Jim is going to insult this week," Ryback began. "And he's done it to me in things that weren't even true," he's just a great steroid jerk. "Eventually, Jim will meet the people he said [things] like it's going to happen." The wrong person will get up and hit him on the ass.

Ryback elaborated further, saying, "I wish you nothing but love and happiness. I hope you can find peace in your life because you simply come out as the most miserable human being on the planet's existence."

The "Big Guy" would then discuss his own approach to analyzing professional wrestling on his podcast, saying he wouldn't want to take the shock route. “And I would hate to personally follow the path of just talking about everyone so people will listen to me. I think that's … it's just a low eyebrow, it's just not necessary. I mean, that's the decision for Becky and Seth, that's their decision that they want to have a child. He is 33 years old for women. That is very personal. You can have your opinion about it, Jim has good ideas about the fight business sometimes, it's not like it's a cause of total loss. "

Ryback would go on to say that while he respects some of Cornette's ideas when it comes to the professional wrestling industry, his comments on Becky Lynch were unnecessary. Seth Rollins also recently responded to Cornette's comments, saying she no longer respected him.

If you use any part of the quotes in this article, credit Conversation with Big Guy Ryback with an h / t to WrestlingNews.co for transcription