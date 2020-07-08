Ryder Cup will be postponed until 2021, Presidents Cup delayed

The 2020 Ryder Cup will be postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN reported Tuesday, saying an official announcement is expected on Wednesday.

Citing an unauthorized source for public speaking, ESPN said the biennial showdown between the United States and Europe, scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at the Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, will be delayed until a similar date in 2021.

"There will be no Ryder Cup this year," the source told the US sports news outlet.

"The Ryder Cup will go to 2021, the Presidents Cup to 2022 and then they will alternate from there."

The PGA of America and the European Tour are expected to officially release the information on Wednesday.

The news is not a surprise in a sporting year reversed by the coronavirus pandemic.

British newspapers The Telegraph and The Guardian reported weeks ago that the Ryder Cup would be postponed, although the PGA of America has so far declined to comment.

The passionate involvement of fans, in a sport best known for a laid-back vibe, has long been a hallmark of the Ryder Cup.

With COVID-19 cases still on the rise in the United States, it seems unlikely that fans will be admitted to the event on their regularly scheduled dates.

Even if a limited number were allowed, travel restrictions could be a factor for fans wanting to come from Europe.

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and four-time lead champion Brooks Koepka of the United States said they would not want to see matches played without spectators, whose cheers and songs create much of the atmosphere that makes the team event. only.

American captain Steve Stricker and European captain Padraig Harrington of Ireland have agreed that they do not want to see a Ryder Cup without spectators.

"I think most players would like to see it delayed until 2021 so they can play against the atmosphere they want to play," McIlroy told the BBC in Northern Ireland in May, when Lee Westwood of England said viewers were "essential". "To the event.

Golf, like practically all professional sports, closed in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The PGA Tour of the United States has resumed play but has not yet admitted spectators to the tournaments.

The European Tour will not resume until July 22, with tests COVID-19 and social distancing in place and with no spectators on the course.

But the Ryder Cup is not the only major COVID victim on the golf calendar.

The British Open, scheduled for July at the Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Kent, was canceled.

The Masters was promoted from April to November, the PGA Championship changed from May to August, and the US Open moved from June to September.

The rescheduling of the Ryder Cup for 2021 will have an impact on the Presidents Cup, the biennial match-play competition between the United States and an international team from non-European countries.

ESPN reported that the Presidents Cup, scheduled from September 30 to October 3 at Quail Hollow in North Carolina, will now take place in 2022.

In other golf news, the PGA Tour and Memorial scrapped state-approved plans to have limited spectators next week due to what it described as the rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Memorial, hosted by Jack Nicklaus at his Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, was online for the first spectator tournament since golf resumed its schedule on June 11 in Texas.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, last month approved a plan that would allow the Memorial to have 20% capacity on the property, which would include fans, private areas of hospitality and essential personnel to organize the tournament.

"But given the broader challenges facing communities due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we must stay focused on priority # 1 for our 'Back to Golf': the health and safety of all involved, "PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement Monday.

