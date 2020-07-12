S.C.Police Chief to close the diversity gap: we must go to the community in search of possible recruits

A South Carolina police chief detailed what his police department has been doing to drive diversity as police departments across the country seek to make significant changes after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess told "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday that to recruit officers with diverse backgrounds, departments have to go into the community and search for potential recruits "on sight."

"You cannot do it from a computer in the office, you cannot do it on television, you have to go to those people and try to attract them and talk to them one by one and that is what we are trying to do," Burgess explained.

Burgess made the comments amid a growing push to dismantle or dismantle police departments following Floyd's death in May.

Host Griff Jenkins noted, citing data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, that of the 716,000 police officers in the United States last year, 12.6 percent were black.

He then noted that the North Charleston Police Department is "leading by example" as to how departments should close the gap.

Jenkins noted that Burgess was the assistant police chief when a white police officer in North Charleston, South Carolina fatally shot Walter Scott, an unarmed black man, in 2015 and was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for murder in second grade two years later.

Jenkins said Burgess "learned from it" and is now implementing those lessons in his leadership role.

"I was born and raised here in the city of North Charleston," said Burgess.

"This city is all I know and what I'm looking to do is try to look at the community and see exactly how we can best work to serve the community."

He said that when he talks to community members, "one of the things they say is that in our very diverse community they would like to see the police department look more diverse."

"And then we went out very, very hard, going to areas where the police were either not really wanted or the police really don't think we would be accepted and we went to those areas, and we really, really got a lot of applicants," Burgess continued.

He added that he found that "a lot of people want to go into law enforcement."

Burgess emphasized the importance of going out into the community and talking face to face with people.

Jenkins asked Burgess if the outlay from the police movement is making it more difficult for him to recruit officers.

In response, Burgess explained that recruiters go to all historically black colleges and universities, technical colleges, as well as all the largest universities in the area and "work hand in hand with job placement departments there."

"We're actually going to the military areas, we're actually doing a lot of things," he continued. "We go to the churches and to the faith base, so what we do is constantly look for people who want to enter and improve the quality of life of citizens, so it is an everyday thing for us."

He added that there are people who "come all the time and apply … because they want to be police."