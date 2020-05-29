Saban Films Chooses Wedding Comedy SISTER OF THE GROOM Starring Alicia Silverstone – Newsdio

Saban Films Has Purchased The Rights To The Next Wedding Comedy Sister of the Groomstarring Alice Silverstone (Clueless) The film was written and directed by Amy Miller Gross (Accommodation), and also stars Tom Everett Scott (That Thing You Do, Dads Advice), who co-starred with Silverstone in Diary of a weakling child: the long journey, Jake Hoffman, Mathilde Ollivier, Charlie Bewley, Noah Silver, Mark Blum, Julie Engelbrechtand Ronald Guttman.

The film follows "a woman (Silverstone) trying to stop her brother's marriage to a much younger French woman on her wedding weekend in the Hamptons." This sounds like a fun project for Silverstone and Scott. I'll be watching him.

Does it sound like a comedy you could enjoy?

via: Deadline