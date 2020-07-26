Sabrina Ionescu's era of freedom begins slowly

BRADENTON, Fla. – Before any WNBA player made a statement on the court, he made a statement before the game.

Neither team came to court for the national anthem, and there was a 26-second moment of silence for Breonna Taylor. Taylor, an African-American emergency medical technician, was shot and killed in her apartment by Louisville subway police officers executing a search warrant on suspicion of suspected drug possession. No drugs were found.

"We are dedicating this season to Breonna Taylor, an outstanding EMT who was killed more than 130 days ago at her home," Liberty Guard Layshia Clarendon said before the announcement.

The Sabrina Ionescu era got off to a slow start as Breanna Stewart had 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals in her first WNBA game since helping Seattle win the 2018 championship, sending the Storm beyond Freedom. , 87-71, Saturday of the season opener for both teams.

The 2020 WNBA season, delayed and shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, will be played in a bubble at the IMG Academy.

Stewart missed all of last season after ripping his Achilles tendon while playing for his Russian club team in April 2019.

Jewell Loyd scored 14 points and Sue Bird, who also missed 2019 due to a knee injury, added 11 points, hit 3-of-5 from the 3-point range and five assists for Seattle.

Ionescu had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in his WNBA debut. Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in the April draft, was 4-of-17 shooting, including 0-of-8 from a 3-point range, and committed four turnovers.

Clarendon led Liberty with 20 points.

Loyd connected a triple and then converted a three-point play before Stewart made a layup to make it 34-26 and the Storm led the rest of the way.

Jordin Canada scored six points during a 14-4 run to open the fourth quarter that gave the Storm its biggest advantage when it found Stewart for a triple that ended the streak and went 80-61 with 4:44 to play.

Liberty guard Kia Nurse left the game early in the second quarter due to an ankle injury and did not return and did not return.