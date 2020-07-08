Sadie Robertson, husband Christian Huff, embarks on a fun beach adventure: "God's Playground"

Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, recently enjoyed a fun day at the beach.

The former "Duck Dynasty" star posted a photo of her and Huff, 22, on an undisclosed beach that had a wooden swing on the edge of the sand before the ocean.

Robertson, 23, wore a patterned one-piece swimsuit, while her husband wore a blue swimsuit.

"Just two kids on God's playground," the author of "Live: Remain Alive" captioned the photo as they joked around on the swings.

Robertson and Huff were married in November and have been more open about their relationship since then.

"When I met Christian, his love is so sweet, so kind and so graceful, that the times I would be hard on myself, I would see the grace and love that he would bring me and it would be like, wow, that is true love, and that's really a powerful thing, "the former reality star told Fox News in March.

She added: “And, I have really seen myself move away from that doubt and enter into a true trust, because the way he affirms me and I look at that relationship and think about that love and that is me and Christian That is human. And then I think about what the perfect love of God is. Wow, that's overwhelming. "

Last month, Robertson spoke about Huff in a sweet tribute for his birthday.

“A year ago today I called you my fiancé for the first time and I felt very strange. It is wild how a year has passed and the husband is the most natural thing to call you. You are my best half, "he wrote.

Robertson continued: "I can't wait to see you at 82 years old, sitting next to you in a rocking chair talking about what we are reading while drinking only half of my matcha and you sing & # 39; and another matcha bites the dust & # 39 ;! "

Julius Young of Fox News contributed to this report.