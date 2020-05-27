Safe return to work after crash





TUESDAY, May 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) – With businesses starting to reopen, the National Safety Council (NSC) has tips for getting it right.

"We hope that these universal actions, detailed playbooks, and recommendations within them will help employers safely navigate reopening operations and prioritize employee rights to safe work environments," said Lorraine Martin, president and NSC Executive Director.

Here are the best tips for employers:

Return to work phase, taking into account risk and exposure levels.

Disinfect before workers return and make changes to allow for physical distance.

Screen the health of all employees.

Have a plan for dealing with sick employees and encourage hygiene and infection control behaviors.

Follow appropriate contact locating steps if workers become ill to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Support the mental and emotional health of employees by sharing resources and support policies.

Offer training in safety fundamentals, including risk assessment and hazard recognition, and on the effect of COVID-19 on mental health and well-being.

Notify employees when they will be back and group them based on their jobs, retrieving groups one by one.

Be open and transparent with workers in the process of returning to work.

