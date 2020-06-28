Sahara dust cloud triggers warnings from Georgia health officials

The Georgia Department of Public Health said Saturday that the dust cloud is expected to remain for the next few days and that people, especially those with chronic lung conditions, should protect themselves.

The dust column originated in Africa earlier this year, when a combination of weather factors led to dust raised by storms in Central and West Africa that congregated into a dense column, which was pushed approximately 5,000 miles into the United States. .

It is normal for dust from the Sahara to reach the US every hurricane season, but this year's cloud is historic, forecasters said. Georgia health officials say the dust is the densest in 50-60 years.

Dust-related air quality alerts are published in parts of the Ohio River Valley, the Mid-Atlantic and the Southeast, CNN forecasters said Sunday.