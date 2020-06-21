Saharan Dust Plume: These are the three main ways it will affect you

The thick dust is also clearly visible on satellite images. You can distinguish the brown glow that spreads across the African coast. It is so dense that it makes it almost difficult to know where the continent ends and where the ocean begins!
If you haven't heard your friends talk about this "mysterious" Saharan dust column that supposedly adds another layer to 2020, then you've certainly seen it on social media last week. It is the only thing people talk about in the climate world.
This plume of Saharan dust blowing across the Atlantic Ocean from Africa is nothing new, not even special for 2020. In fact, "large columns of Saharan dust routinely track the Atlantic Ocean from late spring to early fall. Occasionally, when the dust plume is large enough and the trade winds settled perfectly, the dust can travel thousands of miles across the Atlantic and into the United States. " CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said.
These columns of dust actually occur often during hurricane season.
Saharan dust can also impact it in various ways once it reaches land. Some of these impacts can be felt, while others are seen.
Here are the top 3 ways you'll notice next week's Saharan dust here in the US. USA
A difference in heaven
One of the first things you will notice when the Saharan dust layer arrives is that your typical blue sky will have a milky haze. That milky haze is Saharan dust! Those tiny dust particles raised to tens of thousands of feet in the air do an excellent job of scattering the sun's rays at dusk and dawn, giving way to stunning sunrises and sunsets. So take those cameras!
Less tropical activity in the Atlantic
Dust cloud allergies
The tiny dust particles that make way for beautiful sunrises and sunsets and help suppress hurricane development don't always stay at 30,000 feet. Sometimes the particles can reach the surface, greatly affecting people with sensitive allergies.
If you are looking for a scarf this week, or your iPhone to post another incredible sunset photo on Instagram, thanks to the Saharan dust.