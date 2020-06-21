Saharan Dust Plume: These are the three main ways it will affect you







The thick dust is also clearly visible on satellite images. You can distinguish the brown glow that spreads across the African coast. It is so dense that it makes it almost difficult to know where the continent ends and where the ocean begins!

Forecast models require this strip of dust, directly from the Sahara desert and carried by trade winds from east to west, to reach the southeastern US. USA Starting on Wednesday of this week.

If you haven't heard your friends talk about this "mysterious" Saharan dust column that supposedly adds another layer to 2020, then you've certainly seen it on social media last week. It is the only thing people talk about in the climate world.

This plume of Saharan dust blowing across the Atlantic Ocean from Africa is nothing new, not even special for 2020. In fact, "large columns of Saharan dust routinely track the Atlantic Ocean from late spring to early fall. Occasionally, when the dust plume is large enough and the trade winds settled perfectly, the dust can travel thousands of miles across the Atlantic and into the United States. " CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said.