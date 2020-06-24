Saints & # 39; Jenkins: apology & # 39; Brees' microcosm of what it takes

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins said his criticism of Drew Brees 'opposition to kneeling during the national anthem, and Brees' subsequent apology, is "a microcosm" of what the country needs.

Jenkins made the comments in an interview Tuesday with Daily Show host Trevor Noah, saying the United States "has long tried to put reconciliation before the truth."

Jenkins was among Drew Brees' harshest critics when the Saints quarterback reiterated his long-standing opposition to kneeling during the national anthem. Jenkins went ahead to post a video on his Instagram page calling his teammate "part of the problem."

He told Noah that the video was filmed before speaking to Brees about his comments, but decided to post it after they spoke.

"I think my interaction with Drew is a microcosm of what we need to do as a country," said Jenkins.

After Brees' comments issued during an interview with Yahoo earlier this month, he was criticized by other high-profile athletes, including LeBron James. Protesters marching in New Orleans also shouted curses at him.

Brees apologized for his comments, saying he now acknowledges that kneeling during the anthem was not about the flag and that he wants to help promote equality.

Jenkins has been active in recent discussions of police brutality and police funding on social media and mainstream media, as well as demonstrations. He will join CNN as a taxpayer focused on racial and social justice, the network announced last week.