Saks Fifth Avenue flagship store wrapped in barbed wire to prevent looting

Saks Fifth Avenue surrounded its flagship Manhattan The Post learned that it was stored on Tuesday with barbed wire to keep thieves from breaking through and leaving with treasures of expensive goods.

The luxury retailer has also hired private security guards with specially trained dogs to protect the facilities from Macy & # 39; s looted on Monday night Iconic Herald Square location.

In Saks, workers on Tuesday afternoon began putting wire fences on the plywood that was previously installed to cover the famous windows of the luxury store.

The second phase of the work saw workers further strengthen the fence with a coil of barbed wire along the top edge.

At least seven German shepherds, Belgian Malinois, and pit bull dogs were also present, along with guards who will use them to patrol outside the store in an attempt to deter looters amid ongoing protests by the racially accused, May 25. George Floyd police murder in Minneapolis

"God willing, I hope they don't show up and everything turns out fine," said a guard.

