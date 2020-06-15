Sale of AirPods Pro: Apple's latest true wireless headphones have come down to their lowest price

If you're in the market for Apple's AirPods Pro, you're in luck: Amazon has the true wireless buds down to the lowest price they've ever had. You can currently get a pair of AirPods Pro for just $ 219.98, below its usual price of $ 249.99.

AirPods Pro ($ 219.98, originally $ 249.99; amazon.com)

It's the best price you'll find on Amazon for AirPods Pro right now.

Make no mistake: We are big fans of AirPods Pro, and it's evident in our full review. From noise cancellation to better in-ear sealing, the Pro is a solid improvement on Apple's previous true wireless headphones. CNN Underscored even named the AirPods Pro as the best true wireless headphones on the market, ticking the boxes for a comfortable design, excellent sound, active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, long battery life, easy controls, and intuitive setup, thanks to Apple H1 chip.

There's no telling how long this sale will last, so act fast and get this discount on the best true wireless headphones. For more Apple deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The above prices reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.