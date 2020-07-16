Salesforce CEO says masks are like seat belts. The government should step up and fine people who don't use one

"We need a cultural revolution," Benioff told CNN Business. He argued that countries with cultures that are more accepting of mask use have been more successful in fighting the virus.

"This whole controversy over masks reminds me of when people were first told they had to wear seat belts and they didn't want to," said Benioff. "People said, 'But if I get injured, it's my body. It's my life.'"

"At some point, the government has to step in and say, 'Yes, you have to wear a mask, and if you are not wearing a mask, you will be fined'," he added. "Just like if you don't wear your seat belt, you're fined."

Benioff joins a growing number of companies and executives applying for mask requirements. Walmart on Wednesday became the largest retailer in the United States to require facial covers as coronavirus cases continue to rise.