Sally Pipes: Biden a moderate? Sanders, AOC's plans for candidates suggest this instead

Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has long been regarded as a moderate politician. A new report from their "unity" working groups should put that reputation to rest.

The 110-page document offers detailed policy recommendations for an incoming Biden administration. It would represent the most leftist government program of any president in the history of the United States.

Perhaps that shouldn't be surprising. One of the primary purposes of the unit's task forces was to align Senator Bernie Sanders' base support, I-Vt., Behind Biden. To do so, the former vice president gave Sanders and several of his acolytes, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Prominent roles in the project.

The resulting policy wish list is what one would expect from a clique of extreme progressives.

Take care of health. The task force did not approve "Medicare for all". But he said, "All Americans have a right to affordable, quality health care," and he wants to propel the country toward the single-payer in slow motion. The Biden camp wants to reduce the age of Medicare eligibility to 60. It doesn't matter that the program's flagship hospital insurance trust fund goes bankrupt in 2026. Adding millions more to the program would exacerbate financial strains on the program.

That proposal seems frankly restricted compared to the new public insurance option envisaged by the working group. This government-run health plan would be available to all Americans through ObamaCare exchanges with no deductibles and no copays for primary care.

Low-income individuals who do not qualify for Medicaid will automatically enroll in this public option for free. Similarly, in states that have not expanded Medicaid under ObamaCare, a Biden administration would make this public option available at no premium, at least to patients who meet the Medicaid eligibility requirements of the Health Care Act. At low price.

Biden's wasteful plans don't end with Medicare and Social Security. Their working groups also propose to remake the nation's energy sector.

As described, this represents the largest growth in public health insurance since the Great Society. In practice, however, it will lead to a single payer.

To understand how, consider the recommendation in the task force report that public choice keep costs low by "negotiating prices with doctors and hospitals, just like Medicare." Of course, Medicare doesn't negotiate with providers as much as it pays them unilaterally. The American Hospital Association estimates that hospitals receive 87 cents for every dollar they spend treating Medicare beneficiaries. Total Medicare underpayments in 2018 were nearly $ 57 billion.

Private insurers, by contrast, pay hospitals 241 percent of what Medicare would have paid, according to research by the RAND Corporation.

The federal government's ability to dictate its payment rates, and run huge deficits, would allow Biden's public option to easily exceed the prices of private plans. This, in turn, would lead to a massive exodus of patients from the private market to the artificially cheap public option. Unable to compete, private insurers would abandon the market and the public option would become the only option.

The vision of the working group for Social Security is no less ambitious. The trust fund of the right will be exhausted in just 15 years. However, a Biden administration would make the program much more generous by, for example, increasing the minimum benefit, increasing payments to surviving spouses, and adopting a more aggressive cost-of-living adjustment. Cost reduction measures, such as raising the retirement age or evaluating the programme's means, would be prohibited.

Biden's wasteful plans don't end with Medicare and Social Security. Its task forces also propose to remake the nation's energy sector to achieve zero net carbon emissions by 2050. The report also calls for $ 50,000 in student debt relief for anyone working in public service, a federal minimum wage of $ 15 and universal pre-K.

Then there are the less specific, but no less costly, recommendations that the task force deemed appropriate to include. Among them are investments "in the care economy: childcare, adult care, elder care" and a plan to create well-paying jobs through "unprecedented investment in public infrastructure."

All this from a candidate who differed in the Democratic primaries as the voice of moderation, and whom many Americans still see as a pragmatic middle of the road. If he wins the presidency, Biden may end up being the best friend the progressives have had.

