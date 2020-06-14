Salma Hayek joins efforts to find missing soldier

Salma Hayek has joined efforts to find an army soldier who went missing at a Texas military base, and promised to share her photo "every day until they find her."

The actress used her Instagram page to raise awareness of the disappearance of Private First Class Vanessa Guillén, who was last seen at Fort Hood on April 22.

Guillén left his car keys, wallet and key to the barracks room at his work station, and his family insists that he disappeared under suspicious circumstances, the KHOU news station reported.

"Her mother, Gloria, claims she had complained about being sexually harassed by a sergeant," Hayek wrote on Instagram. "When her mother advised her to report him, Vanessa said that other women had reported him and they were not believed."

Hayek said he believes in Vanessa and promised to put his "photo in my stories every day until they find her."

"Bring Vanessa … We will not stop until you return," Hayek wrote in another post.

The Army Criminal Investigation Command has offered $ 15,000 for any credible information about Guillén's disappearance.

"Pfc. Vanessa Guillén is a highly valued member of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment," Colonel Ralph Overland told KHOU. "We will maintain our determination to locate Pfc. Vanessa Guillén and will continue our efforts until they find her. We will never stop searching. "