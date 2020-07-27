Salmonella outbreak affects 23 states, unknown source: CDC

A salmonella outbreak is affecting nearly two dozen states, according to federal health officials.

A total of 212 people have been infected with a strain of Salmonella Newport in 23 states. Since the last update from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on July 21, 87 new cases have been reported, including 38 from eight new states, Florida, Maine, North Dakota, South Dakota, Virginia, Idaho, Arizona and Nebraska. The CDC said 31 people have been hospitalized, but to date, no deaths have been reported.

BLOOD TEST IDENTIFIES THAT CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS MAY BE HELPED OR DAMAGED BY STEROID TREATMENT

"This outbreak is growing rapidly in size," the CDC said in a statement Friday, noting that a specific food product, grocery store or restaurant chain has not been identified as the source of infections.

Oregon and Utah have reported the majority of infections, with 51 and 40, respectively. Here you can find a map of the states affected by the salmonella outbreak.

The outbreak was first reported on July 10 with 13 cases in three states, according to Fox Business.

Symptoms of salmonella infection generally begin six hours to six days after infection and can last up to a week.

"However, some people do not develop symptoms for several weeks after infection and others experience symptoms for several weeks," according to the CDC.

Symptoms include:

Nausea vomiting

Diarrhea (which may be bloody)

Fever

Headache

Stomach cramps

CDC: SALMONELLA GROSS REPORT IN 15 STATES, SOURCE NOT IDENTIFIED

In rare cases, salmonella infections can be fatal. People with weakened immune systems, children under the age of 5, and adults over the age of 65 are at increased risk for severe symptoms.

The CDC asks anyone with symptoms of salmonella infection to report it to the local health department and to keep track of what foods they ate and where. The information will help public health officials identify the source of the contaminated food and help them stop the spread of this disease.