Sam Neill thinks Jurassic World 3 will resume filming in July

With Jurassic World: Dominion ready to bring back the beloved cast of the original, including Dr. Alan Grant himself, Sam Neill, audiences are eagerly awaiting the news that production of the film is to begin again. Due to the current global situation, filming in Jurassic World: Dominion It was temporarily closed, like many other productions, but now, Neill has expressed hope that work on the film can resume in July.

Sam Neill and his latest team of co-stars were due to start filming in England at the third Jurassic World this month, but sadly that was not due to current circumstances. The experience has prompted Neill to reflect on what he misses filming and on life in general outside of self-isolation.

RELATED: Jurassic World 3 Is Not the End of the Franchise, but the Start of a New Era

"I should go to Pinewood at 6am. All the sets are there, waiting. I miss the company of friends and the warmth around a table in a restaurant, sharing a good wine together. I can't wait to go back to people are not used to being without it. "

Neill has been doing his part to entertain from the safety of his home, with the Jurassic Park The actor performed a series of quirky solo performances of ukulele that he posted on social media.

While Neill is optimistic about returning to the Jurassic Park world in July, there is currently no official date for production to continue. Jurassic World: Dominion. Julio is not far away, and as we have seen so far with the current situation, things can change very quickly. The film was only two weeks into its production schedule when production was forced to pause, and Neill had already spoken to the media about his enthusiasm for getting back to work as soon as possible.

While it was rumored that Jurassic World: Dominion would be the last entry in the series, producer Frank Marshall recently cleared things up with a definitive "no" while promoting his new documentary Laurel Canyon Recently. Marshall then offered a little more detail saying: "It is the beginning of a new era … The dinosaurs are now on solid ground among us, and will be for quite some time, I hope."

The previous delivery, Jurassic world: fallen kingdom, collected three years since the Jurassic World luxury resort and theme park was destroyed by runaway dinosaurs. With Isla Nublar now abandoned by humans, the surviving dinosaurs must fend for themselves in the jungles. When the island's dormant volcano begins to roar, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his leader bird of prey that is still lacking in nature, and Claire has grown in respect for these creatures who is now on a mission. Arriving on the unstable island when the lava begins to rain, his expedition discovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a dangerous order that has not been seen since prehistoric times.

fallen kingdom It ends with smuggling a series of creatures off the island for a black market auction that, of course, ends terribly. With dinosaurs now loose in the world, the likes of Alan Grant from Neill, Ian Malcolm from Jeff Goldblum, and Dr. Ellie Sattler from Laura Dern are being brought back into the fray to help stop prehistoric beasts. I hope Neill's prediction is correct and that filming continues Jurassic World: Dominion will start again soon.

This comes to us from The Guardian.

Topics: Jurassic World 3, Jurassic World