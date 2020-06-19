Same-sex couples in Singapore pose in front of traditional marriage portraits

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

This article was published in collaboration with Artsy, the global platform for discovering and collecting art.

In the intimate isolation of a study space, two women sit, arms linked together. Illuminated by the rosy glow of a projected photograph of a married couple on their wedding day, the two women wear black and white; one of them freely holds a bouquet.

What does desire look like in a female queer relationship? Sino-Singaporean photographer Charmaine Poh began researching this question as a graduate student at Freie Universität Berlin, through her series of staged study scenes.

Jean and Xener in "How They Love" (2019). Credit: Charmaine Poh

Entitled "How They Love", the series documents Singapore couples in front of their parents' wedding portraits. Adorned in traditional marriage accessories such as flowers and veils, Poh asks her subjects to present themselves as they wish within the rituals of traditional marriage. "What attracts people in terms of weirdness? Can you see the desire?" he asked, during a video call from home. "Does romance manifest itself differently than in heteronormative (relationships)?"

As a strange woman, Poh began "How They Love" to expand the visual narratives of a broader range of sexualities and gender expressions; Most of the stories he had seen about the LGBTQ community in Asia were limited to cisgender gay men. These portraits also explore how LGBTQ people form their identities in a nation that has not yet recognized their rights.

Recently, the Singapore courts ratified a law criminalizing sex between two men: Penal Code 377A, which falls from British colonial law and has been challenged as unconstitutional over the years, but has not yet been repealed. With this law still in force, LGBTQ people do not have legal rights, which limits their access to public housing and health insurance, and complicates medical decisions and adoption processes for couples.

"Arguably, it has never been more accepted as rare, and yet the situation has not yet changed," Poh writes in the project thesis. "The state continues to monitor and marginalize this identity to various degrees, giving rise to a community that has shaped and continues to shape its identity through self-determination."

Joy in "How They Love" (2019). Credit: Charmaine Poh

Poh has always been interested in the concept of performativity and influenced by the ideas of sociologist Erving Goffman and theorist Judith Butler, who have argued that identity is something actively constructed rather than inherent. The medium of photography lends itself perfectly to this. On set with his subjects, Poh becomes part of the orchestrated scene as he tries to distill deep truths about his subjects through multiple layers of performativity.

"Performance was part of my practice even before this project," said Poh. "I have been concerned with how people become who they are." In an earlier series, she photographed young women, including herself, in their rooms, wearing their school uniforms while writing letters to their younger ones. As with "How They Love", these meditations on the passage from childhood to femininity take place in a similarly hijacked and safe environment. These works focus on how individual identity emerges, even while its surrounding parameters remain the same.

Sy and Jonit in "How They Love" (2018). Credit: Charmaine Poh

Although Poh explores the physical desire between couples: in her portrait of Ele and Lee, the two women lay face to face, the rose petals scattered, the space between them full of tender longing, the series also speaks of a broader sense of desire. .

"(There is) a feeling of some kind of dream, or a future utopia," Poh said. The studio became a space of comfort and imagination, where each couple could be completely away from the real world.

"Many of them live with families that don't accept who they are," Poh explained. "Then the idea for the studio came up … and (I started) thinking about what a safe space is like; how they are different in this space." The vast majority of housing in Singapore is government-run, and residents cannot buy property unless they are married or over the age of 35. "The timeline and life you live is definitely very different," Poh said of LGBTQ. Life in Singapore

Charm and joy in "How They Love" (2019). Credit: Charmaine Poh

Approaching this series as a collaboration, Poh interviews each couple before filming. She asks them how they want to be represented and what accessories they want to wear.

Sometimes she uses her personal memories to inform the address. "(We were talking) about how they communicated with their parents or how they felt on their first date. Sometimes we recreate the positions they were in," he said. "It was a way of putting them in a certain moment of solitude; a private moment on this set."

That feeling of intimacy is palpable in every image. In one painting, Joy, who is trans-male, holds her girlfriend, Charm, close to them while Charm looks at the camera over her shoulder. Joy told Poh that only in the past year have they been comfortable with their gender identity, and since they were with Joy, their first non-heteronormative relationship, Charm has become a strange woman.

In another image, Sy and Jonit recline together in front of a wedding portrait of Sy's parents. When they first met, Jonit had never had a relationship before, and Sy fell in love with her on her long, winding walks to Jonit's house. "We walked from Holland Village to Dover … just to spend more time together," Sy told Poh. "I would say on purpose, 'Let's walk around the outside area', just to make it longer."

Poh is currently seeking grants to expand "How They Love", hoping to include more non-binary people and non-traditional relationships in the series. "Most of the people I interviewed still want marriage and monogamous relationships, and generally one of them is more masculine and the other is more feminine," he said. "I think there is definitely room for that, but I also want to see what other kinds of expressions there are."