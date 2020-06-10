Samira Nasr named first black editor-in-chief of Harper & # 39; s Bazaar

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Fashion magazine Harper & # 39; s Bazaar named a black editor-in-chief for the first time in its 153-year history.

Samira Nasr, who was recently executive fashion director at Vanity Fair, will headline the US edition of the title starting next month, editor Hearst announced Tuesday.

Nasr, born in Montreal, replaces the editor of the magazine Glenda Bailey, who announced in January that she would resign after nearly 19 years at the helm. In a video posted on social media, she described feeling "honored" for being selected for the top job "at this particular time in our nation's history."

"As the proud daughter of a Lebanese father and a Trinidadian mother, my worldview is expansive and anchored in the belief that representation is important," Nasr said. "My lens by nature is colorful, so it is important to me to start a new chapter in Bazaar's history by lighting up all the people I believe to be the inspiring voices of our time.

The move marks a return to Hearst for Nasr, who previously served as fashion director for another of the company's titles, Elle. Prior to that, she held a directorial position at fashion magazine InStyle and began her career as an assistant to former Vogue creative director Grace Coddington.

Nasr used the two-minute video to outline his expansive vision of the Harper & # 39; s Bazaar, which last year had a circulation of around 762,000. Hinting that he may want to broaden the focus of the title, he said he hoped to "reimagine what a fashion magazine can be in today's world."

"I think Harper & # 39; s Bazaar can offer the best in fashion, while being a place where the community can come together to celebrate art, music, pop culture and also learn about the major issues we face today. as women, "he said. "Like the fight for human rights, our reproductive rights, and the obstacles we face when we fight for equity in the workplace."

Samira Nasr, right, photographed at a screening of "Queen & Slim" in New York last year. Credit: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images North America / Getty Images for Universal

Nasr also offered a message of solidarity to protesters and activists who took to the streets of the United States after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

"I see you, I thank you, and I hope we can join forces to amplify the message of equality because black lives matter," he said.

Positive reception

In a statement announcing the decision, Hearst President Troy Young said Nasr's voice "will continue to evolve the brand's distinctive position as a style benchmark for the most discerning of fashion." Elsewhere, his appointment was well received by prominent personalities from the media and fashion industries.

"My gurl!" tweeted Actress, singer, and red carpet member Janelle Monae, "But damn 153 years old?"

Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung wrote : "The kind of good news we all need to hear. Congratulations Samira Nasr @harpersbazaarus you did well!"

Meanwhile, Nasr's current boss, Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones, wished him well on the new role.

"She is an avatar of elegance, always ahead of the curve," Jones wrote in an Instagram caption that accompanied a photo of the couple. "I am very happy for her and her new team. And I am very happy at this point in history to see this role go to a woman of color."

The move comes less than a week after Hearst announced a fundraising effort for organizations fighting racial injustice. The editor has said he will match and double staff contributions up to $ 500,000.