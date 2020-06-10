Samira Nasr named first black editor-in-chief of Harper & # 39; s Bazaar

Samira Nasr, who was recently executive fashion director at Vanity Fair, will headline the US edition of the title starting next month, editor Hearst announced Tuesday.
"As the proud daughter of a Lebanese father and a Trinidadian mother, my worldview is expansive and anchored in the belief that representation is important," Nasr said. "My lens by nature is colorful, so it is important to me to start a new chapter in Bazaar's history by lighting up all the people I believe to be the inspiring voices of our time.
The move marks a return to Hearst for Nasr, who previously served as fashion director for another of the company's titles, Elle. Prior to that, she held a directorial position at fashion magazine InStyle and began her career as an assistant to former Vogue creative director Grace Coddington.
"I think Harper & # 39; s Bazaar can offer the best in fashion, while being a place where the community can come together to celebrate art, music, pop culture and also learn about the major issues we face today. as women, "he said. "Like the fight for human rights, our reproductive rights, and the obstacles we face when we fight for equity in the workplace."
Samira Nasr, right, photographed at a screening of "Queen & Slim" in New York last year. Credit: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images North America / Getty Images for Universal
Nasr also offered a message of solidarity to protesters and activists who took to the streets of the United States after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police.
"I see you, I thank you, and I hope we can join forces to amplify the message of equality because black lives matter," he said.
Positive reception
Meanwhile, Nasr's current boss, Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones, wished him well on the new role.