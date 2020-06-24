Sammy Hagar would rather die of coronavirus than not play programs

Sammy Hagar would rather "get sick and even die" if that means playing in front of an audience during the coronavirus crisis, the rocker said in a new interview.

The former Van Halen leader, 72, shared his thoughts on the effects of the pandemic that sickened more than 9.2 million people and killed more than 477,800 people worldwide.

"I will be comfortable playing a show before there is a shot, if it is declining and seems to be going away," Hagar told Rolling Stone as part of a show about how musicians approach life without concerts.

The Red Rocker continued, "I'm going to make a radical statement here. This is difficult to say without stirring up someone, but honestly, I would personally get sick and even die, if that's what is needed."

He said he would prefer people to return to work, because COVID-19 "will kill more people in the long run."

"If some of us have to sacrifice ourselves for that, that's fine," said Hagar. "I will die so that my children and grandchildren have a life close to what I had in this wonderful country. This is how I feel about it.

"I'm not going to be spreading the disease. But there may be a time when we have to sacrifice ourselves. I mean, how many people die on Earth every day? I have no idea. I'm sorry to say it, but we all have to die, man."