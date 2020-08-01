Samples from Mars: the long way back to Earth

It is the site of an ancient lake bed and river delta that existed between 3 and 4 billion years ago, when Mars was warmer, wetter, and habitable for potential life.

The complicated route to the Mars Sample Return mission involves NASA collaborating with the European Space Agency and international partners. And given the difficulty of this multiple return trip of the samples, they won't land on Earth until 2031, at the earliest.

"Perseverance is the first step in the first mission to and from another planet in our solar system," said Lori Glaze, director of NASA's Planetary Science Division at NASA headquarters in Washington, during a conference of press. "Scientists have wanted a sample of Mars to study for generations. Now, we are at a point to start trying this incredible feat."

Roving back in time

Unlike Earth, Mars does not have a "young surface" because it is not active in the same way as our planet is with moving plate tectonics, volcanic eruptions, and other things that tend to erase the history found on Earth. Earth's surface. So when perseverance runs through the Jezero crater, you will be able to observe and taste the well-preserved past of Mars.

Scientists estimate that the water filled the impact crater to form a lake about 3.8 billion years ago, just as life began on Earth, according to Briony Horgan, a member of the Perseverance scientific team and an associate professor of planetary science at the University from Purdue. The lake was half the size of Lake Ontario (which is 53 miles wide and has an average depth of 283 feet) and almost as deep.

The river delta, which resembles the Mississippi River Delta, once fed into the lake, means that the lake persisted for a long time. On the other side of the lake bed, you can see a river channel where the water drains away from the crater.

The delta may be the most intriguing area for Perseverance to explore because it preserves the bottom of the lake: mud, organic materials, signs of ancient life, and potentially even microbe fossils could be preserved at the bottom of the delta, Horgan said.

According to images provided by Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which was released in 2005, Scientists already know that there are interesting minerals around the rim of the crater called carbonates. On Earth, carbonates preserve the fossils of ancient life. These carbonates mark what scientists believe was once an ancient shoreline of the lake. When the water rushed here, it could have helped fossilize life or the organic molecules that signify it in the form of carbonates.

First, perseverance will explore the river delta, followed by the rim of the crater, and eventually "leave the crater and explore the wonderland of the earliest history of Mars," according to Benjamin Weiss, professor of planetary science at the Institute. from Massachusetts from Massachusetts. Tech and one of the sample scientists returned for perseverance. Weiss is on a team that will determine where and when to collect samples, and hopes to analyze them once they return to Earth.

The first Martian samples

Perseverance has a sophisticated system for collecting samples, caching them, and storing them on the Martian surface. And to do this, its hardware had to be thoroughly cleaned on Earth to avoid any potential contamination of the Martian site with microbes from Earth, or to provide a false positive for potential life on Mars.

"It is the cleanest system we have released," said Matt Wallace, deputy director of Perseverance projects at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. "The scientific community is looking for traces of billions of years ago. We don't want to confuse that search."

While Perseverance has the ability to fill 43 sample tubes over the course of its two-year exploration of the 28-mile-wide crater and the surrounding area, there will only be room so that 31 of the tubes return to Earth.

Therefore, the scientific team, which includes hundreds of people, will have to work together to know when and where to collect samples. The difference in the number of samples that the rover can collect compared to those that will return provides scientists with leeway in case they decide to abandon a sample for a better one.

But once filled, the tubes cannot be emptied.

"The key to this mission will be to identify samples so compelling that we cannot afford to leave them behind, so it is imperative that missions have to go looking for them," Weiss said. "We are selecting these for humanity, so we must make sure they are the most exciting."

Scientists will look for patterns or textures in rocks that act as life records, similar to some of the oldest known rocks on Earth in Western Australia from 3.48 billion years ago.

The Perseverance science team actually visited and studied these rocks to prepare for the mission. For example, the microbes that exist at the bottom of a body of water form a film that creates a different layer between the water and the mud.

Over time, they form layered rocks called stromatolites.

"The best place to look for life is a place where you think life might have existed," said Ken Farley, a Perseverance project scientist at the California Institute of Technology. "The current surface of Mars is too cold and dry for any life that we know exists. Billions of years ago, it was much hotter with water in water." surface. The rocks deposited at that time were in habitable environments and they register them. "

The lunar samples returned to Earth by the Apollo missions have changed our understanding of the moon in the past 50 years, including how it formed.

Weiss has worked on the research using samples collected during the last few years of the Apollo program. Some have been sealed for 50 years until new technologies and instruments were developed to help better understand them.

Weiss wants the same approach to be taken with respect to samples from Mars.

"We cannot get caught selecting samples just based on what current instruments can measure," Weiss said. "We can't conceive of what the instruments can be like in 100 years. But if we take samples of places that may be habitable, that will keep them interesting for years to come."

Returning samples to Earth

Collecting samples on Mars the surface is only the first step.

"It's a really complex concept to bring them back," said Glaze. "It will take multiple steps and multiple releases."

Although the timeline seems extended, compared to the normal rate of missions that launch to Mars for seven-month trips when aligned with Earth on the same side of the sun, these launches are intended to establish the correct orbits, Mars arrival and departure times based on time required and even seasons.

In 2026, NASA and ESA will launch the Mars Ascent Vehicle landing craft and rocket with the Sample Fetch Rover. Perseverance will witness and share images of the landing of this spacecraft on Mars when it occurs in 2028, for the first time.

The lander will release the search rover onto the Martian surface. This small rover, similar to previous NASA rovers, will collect the samples and take them back to the lander. Perseverance may also be able to deliver the samples themselves.

The search rover will have to work quickly over the course of Eight months during the Martian spring and summer before winter dust darkens the atmosphere. This lightweight "Martian Dune Buggy" will be designed for speed to meet its goals, said David Parker, director of human and robotic exploration for the European Space Agency.

The samples will be transferred to the ascent vehicle and will take off from the surface of Mars, another first that will witness Perseverance.

The ascent vehicle will encounter an ESA spacecraft in orbit around Mars and fire a container the size of a soccer ball with the samples. The ESA orbiter will capture the container during this passage between spacecraft and return to Earth.

Near Earth, a NASA payload on the orbiter will place the sample container in an entry vehicle that can be deployed from the orbiter and will land the samples on Earth in 2031.

The samples will land in Utah and will be transported to a facility generally associated with biological risk management.

Then scientists around the world will be able to study and analyze the chemical and physical properties of these rock and soil samples for Mars, looking for signs of past lives.

"This is the manifestation of many dreams and aspirations of scientists," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator at NASA's Scientific Mission Directorate. "The samples from Mars have the potential to profoundly change our understanding of life."