Samsung Galaxy A31 India launch set for June 4, price leaked

Samsung Galaxy A31 will launch in India on June 4, Samsung revealed Monday. The Samsung phone was introduced earlier this month as a successor to the Galaxy A30. It comes with quad rear cameras and a raindrop-style display notch. The Galaxy A31 comes in four color options. However, a report states that the new model will go on sale through the company's online and offline channels in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A31 price in India (expected), availability details

The price of the Samsung Galaxy A31 in India will be around Rs. 23,000, reports the Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), citing people familiar with the development. Samsung separately revealed that the Samsung Galaxy A31 will launch on June 4, via a microsite that also features a & # 39; notify me & # 39; button. for more updates. IANS in its report states that the smartphone will continue through all of the company's offline and online channels along with e-commerce platforms.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 was introduced worldwide in March. The phone is the successor to the Galaxy A30 that launched in February last year.

Samsung Galaxy A31 specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy A31 Dual SIM (Nano) runs Android 10 with a top user interface and has a 6.4-inch Infinity-U full-HD + (1080×2400 pixels) screen with a 20: 9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an eight-core SoC, believed to be a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, along with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. There's the quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Samsung phone offers a 20-megapixel camera sensor on the front.

Samsung has provided 64GB and 128GB of on-board storage options on the Galaxy A31, along with a microSD card slot for expansion (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS / A-GPS, and a USB type port. The phone offers an on-screen fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Plus, it includes a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

