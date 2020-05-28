Samsung Galaxy M01, Samsung Galaxy M11 price in India ahead of rumored June launch

Samsung Galaxy M01 and Samsung Galaxy M11 are rumored to launch in the first week of June. Before that, the prices of the next two Samsung Galaxy phones in the Indian market have leaked online. Separately, a schematic leak from the Samsung Galaxy M01 also appeared, suggesting a possible design of the phone and indicating its specifications. The Samsung Galaxy M01 is said to debut first in Indian markets, while the Galaxy M11 was already unveiled in Vietnam in March.

Samsung Galaxy M01, price of the Samsung Galaxy M11 in India (expected)

According tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Samsung Galaxy M01 is expected to be priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage option. The Samsung Galaxy M11, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage model. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is said to be sold at Rs. 12,999 when released.

The informant notes that these prices are for the offline market, which could mean that the prices in the online market may be different. This leaked price of the Galaxy M01 coincides with a previous leak that suggested the phone's price was lower than Rs. 10,000.

Design, specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M01 (expected)

A separate schematic leak from the Android Pure Galaxy M01 shows off its design and gives advice on key specs as well. The image suggests that the Galaxy M01 will come with a vertically aligned dual camera setup positioned in the upper left corner of the rear panel. The phone doesn't appear to have a rear fingerprint sensor, nor is there a dent in the side that indicates one mounted on the side. The Samsung Galaxy M01 looks with a water drop-style notch on the front and a considerably large chin on the bottom of the phone.

The leak also indicates key spec details like a 5.7-inch TFT HD + (720×1,560 pixels) screen with a 19: 9 aspect ratio. The Samsung Galaxy M01 is also designed to be powered by the 1.95 GHz Snapdragon SoC. 439 octa-core, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone is also said to support storage expansion through a microSD card slot.

The dual-camera setup is expected to include a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with f / 2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f / 2.4 lens. The front shooter is designed to be a 5 megapixel selfie camera with f / 2.2 aperture, inside the water drop style notch.

The leak also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M01 will support facial recognition and offer features like Dolby Atmos and Samsung Health. The phone will work with a user interface and will have a 4,000 mAh battery. Dimensions are expected to be 146.3×70.86×9.8mm.