Samsung Galaxy M01, Samsung Galaxy M11 to launch in India in the first week of June: report

Samsung Galaxy M01, a smartphone that is supposedly cheap and next, will arrive in India in the first week of June, according to a report. The phone was seen in various online listings in the recent past. In addition to the Galaxy M01, the Samsung Galaxy M11 is also said to be arriving in the country at the same time. While the Samsung Galaxy M01 has yet to be made official, the Galaxy M11 was unveiled in March of this year. The report also suggests some key specs for the Galaxy M01 and states that both phones will be priced below Rs. 10,000 in the country.

Samsung Galaxy M01, Samsung Galaxy M11: Price in India (expected)

The rumored Galaxy M01, according to the 91Mobiles report, will be priced below Rs. 10,000. The phone is said to likely launch as a competitor to the Realme C3 and Redmi 8A budget offerings. So far, Samsung has not shared any details about the price and availability of the Galaxy M01.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M11 was launched in the UAE in March and the price listed on the UAE website is AED 489 (about Rs 10,000). According to the report, the Indian variant of the Galaxy M11 is expected to be priced below Rs. 10,000.

The report also adds that the two phones will hit the Indian market in the first week of June and will be sold through online and offline stores across the country.

Samsung Galaxy M01 specifications (expected)

According to 91Mobiles, the Galaxy M01 is said to be running One UI and to feature a 5.71-inch TFT HD + (720×1,560 pixels) screen with a 19: 9 aspect ratio. It can work with the Snapdragon 439 SoC, along with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of integrated storage. In terms of cameras, the phone is said to have two on the back and one on the front. The rear cameras include a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. On the front, it is said to come with a 5 megapixel selfie shooter. A 4,000 mAh battery with 5W charging support is expected.

Samsung Galaxy M11 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD + display (720×1,560 pixels) with a perforation cutout in the upper left corner of the screen. It is powered by an eight-core SoC, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). For optics, the Galaxy M11 includes a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera. For selfies, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera. For connectivity, the phone has 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, Glonass and a USB Type-C port. There is a 5,000 mAh battery inside the Galaxy M11 with support for fast charging of 15W. There's also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The dimensions of the phone are 161.4×76.3x9mm and it weighs 197 grams.

