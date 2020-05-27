Samsung Galaxy M01s seen on Geekbench and Wi-Fi Alliance, tilted key specs

Samsung Galaxy M01 is expected to launch in India in the first week of June, and a new variant, Galaxy M01s, has been seen online. The Samsung Galaxy M01s has been seen on the Wi-Fi Alliance website and also on GeekBench, suggesting that the company has already started work on a launch for the Galaxy M01. The Samsung Galaxy M01s has been listed at both sites with the same model number M-M017F. Interestingly, this entry-level Samsung model is expected to run on Android 9 out of the box.

Speaking first of the Wi-Fi Alliance list, the Samsung Galaxy M01s was spotted on the site under model number SM-M017F / DS. The list suggests that the phone will support dual SIM slots and feature a 2.4GHz single-band network with Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n. It is also designed to support Wi-Fi Direct. The Wi-Fi list suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M01s will run on Android 9 Pie.

The Geekbench listing comes with the same model number SM-M017F, and this suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M01s may be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor (MT6762V) and 3GB of RAM. The Geekbench list also suggests that the phone will run on Android 9 Pie. The Samsung Galaxy M01s manages to achieve 747 single-core score and 3,526 multi-core score on Geekbench.

It's weird that the Galaxy M01s is running on Android Pie, given that it's been several months since the arrival of Android 10. This could just be a test unit from Samsung, and the company plans to update the software before launching the smartphone commercially. This is pure guesswork on our side, and Samsung should offer more clarity when it officially launches the phone. Other than this, little else is known about the Galaxy M01, and more information is expected to come as the launch date approaches.

The Samsung Galaxy M01, set to launch next month, is reportedly priced below Rs. 10,000 in India. It will compete against budget offers like Realme C3 and Redmi 8A. It is designed to feature a 5.71-inch TFT HD + (720×1,560 pixels) screen and work with the Snapdragon 439 SoC. The rear cameras include a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 4,000 mAh battery is expected to be inside the phone with 5W charging cradle.