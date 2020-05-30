Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 to launch in India on June 2, Flipkart reveals

Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 will launch in India on June 2, Flipkart revealed through a couple of teasers. The e-commerce site also confirms that both new Samsung phones will be available for purchase soon after the official launch. The Galaxy M11 was unveiled as the successor to the Galaxy M10 and an update to the Galaxy M10 in March. The Galaxy M01, on the other hand, appears to be a new entry-level phone from the South Korean company. The preview on the Flipkart site gives an idea of ​​some specifications of the Galaxy M01, in addition to revealing its release date.

Flipkart has released dedicated teasers for the Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 through its mobile site and app that reveal the release date of both new models. The launch will take place at 12 p.m. (noon) IST, according to teasers.

Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 price in India (rumored)

The teasers published by Flipkart do not reveal any particular details about the price of the Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01. However, if we go through a previous report, the Galaxy M11 will be priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option would be available at Rs. 12,999. The Galaxy M01, on the other front, is rumored to be priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy M11 specifications

The Flipkart trailer shows the screen and battery details of the Samsung Galaxy M11. However, we do have their specs detailed through the previous launch on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market. The Samsung Galaxy M11 Dual SIM (Nano) comes with a 6.4-inch HD + display (720×1560 pixels) with a striking design and works with an eight-core SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f / 2.4 lens. There's also a 5-megapixel wide-angle shutter that has a 115-degree field of view (FoV) and an f / 2.2 aperture. For selfies, the phone features an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front along with an f / 2.0 lens.

The Galaxy M11 comes with microSD card support to allow for storage expansion of up to 512GB. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS / A-GPS. There's a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M01 specifications

Samsung has not yet detailed the specifications of the Galaxy M01. However, Flipkart's teaser reveals that the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor. There is also a 4,000 mAh battery. If we look at some previous reports, the Galaxy M01 would come with a 5.7-inch HD + display (720×1,560 pixels) with a raindrop-style notch and 19: 9 aspect ratio. The phone is also said to have a SoC. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 eight-core, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of on-board storage. It would offer a 5 megapixel selfie camera.

