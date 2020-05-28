Samsung Galaxy M21 Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

Samsung's Galaxy M series was introduced as an exclusive online line to compete with Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi and Realme. The devices introduced as part of this series have gained a lot of popularity thanks to their aggressive price compared to other Samsung offerings. Thanks to their popularity, these smartphones are now also available offline. Samsung recently added another model to this series, called the Galaxy M21. This new smartphone shares a lot of hardware with some of its predecessors, but can it stand out? We put the Galaxy M21 to the test to find out.

Samsung Galaxy M21 design

Samsung has been making Galaxy M series phones out of plastic to keep costs down. The Galaxy M21 looks like it was designed with a tight budget in mind. The back panel is made of plastic and has a shiny finish. Collect fingerprints very easily. Samsung doesn't provide a case in the box, so you'll have to clean the device frequently until you buy one.

The Galaxy M21 is the successor to the Galaxy M20 (Review) but it looks much more like the Galaxy M30s (Review) that launched in mid-2019. However, it does not come in the same bold colors and is only available in blue and black.

The Galaxy M21 has a large screen that measures 6.4 inches and has slim bezels on the top and on the sides. The chin is considerably thicker. On top, it has a raindrop notch that houses the selfie camera and a small earpiece just above it. You can get to the top of the screen if you have big hands, otherwise you will have to shuffle a bit to get to the top. However, this phone is not as big as the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, which we recently reviewed.

Dewdrop notch houses 20 megapixel selfie shooter

We also had a problem reaching the volume buttons as they are set too high for our liking. However, the power button and the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner are well located and easy to reach when using the device with one hand. The Galaxy M21 is 8.9 mm thick, which is mainly due to the large battery it contains. Surprisingly, the device doesn't feel too bulky in the hand as the sides are curved. It also tilts the scale at 188g, which is much lighter than the bulky Redmi Note 9 Pro (Review).

Samsung offers a USB Type-C port on the bottom and a 15W charger in the box. The Galaxy M21 also has a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom along with the speaker and main microphone.

Samsung Galaxy M21 specifications and software

Taking a look at the spec sheets for both the Galaxy M21 and Galaxy M30, we struggled to find the differences between these two devices. The new Galaxy M21 has a 20-megapixel selfie shooter, which is a higher resolution compared to the 16-megapixel sensor on the Galaxy M30s. The Galaxy M21 also has One UI 2.0 running on Android 10, while the Galaxy M30s was running One UI 1.5 on Android 9 Pie at the time of our review. Currently the Galaxy M21 is cheaper for Rs. 2,300 compared to the Galaxy M30

The Galaxy M21 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution. An AMOLED panel in this price range is not very common, but Samsung has been constantly changing it with the Galaxy M series. This panel is vivid and has very good viewing angles. It is also illuminated enough outdoors to be visible in sunlight.

Samsung has chosen the Exynos 9611 SoC once again. Now it powers the Galaxy M21, just like the Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M30s. This is an octa-core processor with four performance ARM Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.3GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz efficiency. It also features integrated Mali-G72 graphics. The Galaxy M21 is offered in two variants, one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and the other with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. We had the base variant for this review, which is priced at Rs. 12,699 on Amazon but will be available for Rs. 13,199 offline and on the Samsung website. Similarly, the high-end model is priced at Rs. 14,999 on Amazon and Rs. 15,499 elsewhere.

The shiny back of the Samsung Galaxy M21 is a fingerprint magnet

The Galaxy M21 is a dual SIM device and has two Nano-SIM slots. It also has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion. There is support for dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi, and four satellite navigation systems. Includes a 6,000 mAh battery.

The Galaxy M21 runs One UI 2.0 on Android 10, which is the latest version of Android. I was still running the February security patch, which is now dated, at the time of this review. The user interface is similar to that of the Galaxy M31 that we reviewed earlier this year. With the Galaxy M21, you'll need to be careful when setting up the device, or Samsung will send you marketing notifications. The setup process also suggests installing some other apps, which we omit.

The 48-megapixel main camera is the highlight of this camera setup

We found some bloatware pre-installed on the device, including Amazon Shopping, Netflix, Prime Video, Helo, and Dailyhunt. We have seen in the past that Helo and Dailyhunt are capable of generating spam notifications, so we recommend that you uninstall them if you do not use them. We also found the stock My Galaxy app that sent notifications throughout the day.

This phone has an always-on display mode, and Dolby Atmos is available for Bluetooth headsets and headphones. You also have the option to switch to gesture-based navigation instead of the traditional three-button layout. Other benefits of Android 10 include a dark mode, which takes full advantage of the Super AMOLED panel on the Galaxy M21. Samsung has also added a Game Booster feature that can block notifications and provide quick shortcuts for the apps you choose.

Samsung Galaxy M21 performance

The Exynos 9611 is a capable processor and can handle basic applications without any sign of slowing down. However, we noticed that the heavy apps took a while to load. Multitasking was easy and we were able to switch between multiple applications without having to wait for them to load again.

The fingerprint scanner on the back of the device is quick to unlock the device, and so is facial recognition. The AMOLED screen is the best part of the Galaxy M21 and we enjoy watching videos on this smartphone. We found the speaker to be metallic, which slightly cushioned the overall experience.

We ran benchmarks on the Galaxy M21 to see how it compares to some of its competitors. The smartphone managed to score 1.77,661 on AnTuTu, which is lower than the 191,981 recorded by the Galaxy M31. This could be due to the difference in RAM between the two devices we tested. However, both scores are far behind those of other phones in this price segment, such as the Realme 6 (Review) and the Redmi Note 9 Pro, which scored 290,210 and 279,978 respectively when we reviewed them.

The Galaxy M21 has a USB Type-C port to charge the large 6,000 mAh battery

The Galaxy M21 scored 347 and 1,320 in Geekbench's single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. We also saw 43 fps and 9.3 fps on GFXBench's T-Rex and Car Chase respectively. At 3DMark Slingshot, the Galaxy M21 scored 2,097 points, which is less than what some of its competitors did.

We played PUBG Mobile on the Galaxy M21 to see how the phone handles it. The game was set to the High setting by default with graphics set to HD and the frame rate set to High. We noticed an occasional stutter in the game that led us to abandon the quality of the graphics. After playing the game for 15 minutes, we noticed that the device was slightly warm to the touch and we recorded a 3 percent battery drop.

The Galaxy M21's battery life was excellent. Thanks to the large 6,000 mAh battery, the phone lasted us for nearly two full days of regular use. In our HD video loop test, the device managed to last for 21 hours and 48 minutes, but Samsung phones automatically reduce brightness once the battery drops below a certain level. Also, the large battery takes over two hours to fill. With the supplied 15W charger, the device reached 21 percent in 30 minutes and 42 percent in one hour.

Samsung Galaxy M21 cameras

Samsung is gone with a triple camera setup on the Galaxy M21, and it's identical to what you get with the Galaxy M30s. The main camera has a 48 megapixel sensor with an f / 2.0 aperture. There's also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f / 2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The camera's user interface is easy to use. It has a scene optimizer that can detect where the camera is pointing and configure the phone accordingly. In addition to the normal photo and video modes, it has Live Focus, Pro, Night, Food, Super Slow-Mo, and a few more.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 is quick to lock focus and measure light, but the scene optimizer isn't as responsive. In photo mode, the Galaxy M21 saves 12 megapixel shots by default. In daylight, we found the camera performance to be good, and the Galaxy M21 managed to capture good detail, and the remote text was readable. However, we would have liked a bit more sharpness at the start.

Samsung Galaxy M21 Daylight Camera Sample (tap to view full-size image)

Samsung Galaxy M21 wide-angle camera sample (tap to view full-size image)

The wide-angle camera has a lower resolution that is evident in the photos. It doesn't handle details as well as the main shooter. It offers a wider field of view, but there is visible distortion.

Samsung Galaxy M21 close-up sample (tap to view full-size image)

For close-ups, the phone managed to create a natural depth effect between the subject and the background in our tests. The subject was focused and sharp. With the scene optimizer enabled, the phone increases the contrast.

Samsung Galaxy M21 portrait sample (tap to view full-size image)

When shooting portraits with Live Focus mode, the Galaxy M21 allows you to select the level of blur at the output. It detects edges well and the software also allows you to change the blur level and effect after taking a photo.

Samsung Galaxy M21 low light sample (tap to see full size image)

Samsung Galaxy M21 night mode sample (tap to view full size image)

Low-light camera performance isn't as good as what we've seen on some of the other phones in this price range we've tested. The Galaxy M21 managed to keep the noise under control, but there was a watercolor-like effect on the output. The quality decreases further if you use the wide-angle camera in low light. Night mode on the Galaxy M21 manages to produce slightly better output, but the phone cuts the frame slightly to minimize shaking.

Samsung Galaxy M21 selfie sample (tap to view full-size image)

Selfies taken in daylight had nice details, but beautification is enabled by default. The camera's user interface gives you a cropped view by default, but you get a crowbar for a wider frame. The selfie camera offers 12-megapixel photos by default, but you can take a photo with the full 20-megapixel resolution if you change the aspect ratio. In low light conditions, the selfies had no noise, but the grain was visible when zoomed.

Video recording peaks at 4K for the main camera, but has a 10-minute limit on clips, which feels restrictive. The selfie camera is limited to 1080p. The video recorded in daylight had a glitter effect that could render your footage useless. There is an ultra stable mode that offers better stabilization. There is no 4K stabilization. The brightness effect was even worse in low light, and the ultra stable mode caused a drop in video quality.

Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy M21 looks a lot like the Galaxy M30s (Review). It shares many key specs with the previous device. The differentiators are Android 10 and a higher-resolution selfie shooter, but since the Galaxy M30 recently received a One UI 2.0 update, the selfie camera is pretty much the only differentiator. Surprisingly, Samsung has rated the Galaxy M21 lower than the Galaxy M30, which is still for sale. The lower price and the best chance to upgrade to Android 11 at some point tip the balance in favor of the Galaxy M21.

However, the Galaxy M21 itself is just an average device at this price. Competitors like the Realme 6 (Review) and the Redmi Note 9 Pro (Review) offer much more impressive performance and better cameras at the same price.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discuss this on Orbital, our weekly tech podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply press the play button below.