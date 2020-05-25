Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ Camera details Leak, 4,370 mAh Tilted battery

Details of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series camera have been leaked online. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ are expected to launch in August. Recent render leaks suggest multiple rear cameras and an Infinity-O display. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ has also been seen in the key specifications of the 3C certification site. The Galaxy Note 20 is reported to come with a 64-megapixel camera, while the Galaxy Note 20+ comes with a 108-megapixel main camera.

A new report from Korea suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ may come with a 108-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, another 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and an autofocus laser sensor. This is almost identical to what Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra offers apart from the telephoto sensor. The Galaxy S20 Ultra housed a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor, and it is now reported that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ sees a decline on that front.

The report says that Samsung has lowered the camera specs on the Galaxy Note 20+ due to performance optimization issues. Explains that too many pixels placed on an image sensor of limited size can cause an interference phenomenon between pixels that can worsen the quality of the image. It is explained that a phenomenon of interference between pixels is a problem in which a pixel does not receive light correctly and can cause a deterioration in the quality of the photo.

The thickness of the phone also invariably increases if a large image sensor is integrated. However, this also means that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ will lack the Galaxy S20 Ultra's 100X spatial zoom feature. The report says the Galaxy Note 20+ will be just 7mm thick, compared to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which was 8.8mm thick.

The specifications of Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G, included in the Geekbench listing, suggest the Snapdragon 865+ SoC

Separately, the Galaxy Note 20+ was seen in 3C certification with the model number EB-BN985ABY and a capacity of 4,370 mAh. The listing was first stained by tipster Ice Universe. If this has any weight, then the Galaxy Note 20+ will have a smaller battery than the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which includes a 5,000 mAh battery. Along with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, the Galaxy Fold 2 is also expected to launch alongside.