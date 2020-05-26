Samsung is expected to provide almost 80% of OLED displays for the iPhone 12 line

Despite Apple's focus on diversifying its suppliers for various components in its products, Samsung Display is expected to still provide nearly 80 percent of the OLED displays used in this year's "iPhone 12" line, according to one view. prior to a DigiTimes report to be published in full tomorrow.

Samsung Display has secured nearly 80% of overall panel orders for Apple's next-generation iPhone series, tentatively named denominadaiPhone 12‌ slated for release later this year, according to industry sources. LG Display and BOE are other panel providers for upcoming iPhones.

Samsung was the exclusive display provider for Apple's first EDiPhone‌ OLED, the ‌iPhone‌ X in 2017. LG joined the following year as a second provider, and BOE now enters Apple's supply chain for 2020 phones when Apple becomes OLED in its flagship line for the first time.

It is widely rumored that Apple will launch four new ‌iPhone‌ models in the usual time frame of September or October, although supply constraints and delays in increasing production may lead to a somewhat phased launch, as we have seen in recent years.

Of the four new models to come this year, rumors have indicated that Samsung will supply displays for three models: the 5.4-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ entry-level models and the 6.1-inch, 6.7-inch "‌iPhone 12‌ Pro" models. The fourth new model, a 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ with specifications similar to the entry-level model, is where BOE and LG are said to be supplying displays.