Samsung's terrace costs $ 3,500. But do we even need outdoor televisions?

Samsung



This summer the relaxation of coronavirus Restrictions on staying home means you can spend some time at the beach or the park after all. Still, the the resumption of normal life will not happen at once. Chances are, you're still home more than usual, and yes. watching more television than ever And now Samsung has a television that allows you to do it on the terrace.

Nicknamed The Terrace, the new QLED Television starts at a hefty $ 3,500 for the 55-inch size and goes up from there. That's about four times the price of an equivalent indoor Samsung TV and 10 times more than budget models cost, but for the outlay you will get something designed from scratch to survive outdoors.

The terrace is resistant to water and dust, rated to IP 55 – enough to withstand "contact with harmful dust" and "low pressure water sprayed from a nozzle". For reference, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra both are rated higher, at IP 68, but to be fair, a patio-mounted TV probably doesn't need as much protection as a phone. Hopefully your TV doesn't fall into the pool.

Another nifty feature is the built-in function. HDBaseT receiver, which can be paired with an optional HDBaseT transmitter to deliver video from source devices within the home, such as a cable box or game console, over a single Ethernet cable. If you want to keep your gear outdoors, there's a special sealed and protected compartment designed for connected devices (8.3 inches wide by 10.6 inches tall by 1 inch deep). Of course, the Terrace also has Wi-Fi and a suite of built-in apps, like the company's standard TVs, making setup even easier.

Read more: Samsung 2020 QLED TVs are preordered, focus on 8K and cost a lot

Samsung also promotes the high brightness of the TV (2,000 nits), anti-reflective display technology and adaptive brightness. Those features are typical of a high-end LCD television, but are even more welcome outdoors, where the picture has to compete with sunlight. In my tests Samsung Indoor TVs They work very well in bright environments and I hope the terrace looks as good as any TV outside. Other image quality features include 4K HDR compatibility, local full matrix attenuation, 120Hz and Samsung 4K Quantum Processor with AI.

Speaking of looks, Samsung chose a standard matte black frame with a 10mm bezel and a 59mm cabinet depth, which should allow the TV to pair perfectly with its exterior hardware.

Samsung



Coincidence Sound bar (Priced at $ 1,200, model HW-LST70T) is also IP55 rated, with sound designed for the outdoors by the company audio lab in California. It connects to the TV via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and also accepts Alexa voice commands, such as Samsung's standard sound bars, but does not include a subwoofer. A special TV Terrace mounting kit is included with the bar.

So is the terrace worth the price? Samsung rightly points out that most people who want an outdoor TV buy an inexpensive indoor TV instead and place it on the terrace. A couple of years ago, I advised a family member to buy an indoor TV for their poolside gazebo instead of splurging on an outdoor model, and that outfit is still going strong. And here it is smart advice: Protect the TV with a waterproof cover and unplug it during storms.

Until now, the biggest name on outdoor televisions was SunBrite and its games are also expensive, starting at $ 2,000 for a 55-inch model. That TV is designed for "full shade," so I'm sure the Terrace is much brighter and probably performs better. Either way, until these true outdoor televisions drop in price, it's hard to see most customers take the plunge. With 55-inch economy models Starting at around $ 300, it's still way ahead if one or two (or five) are fried by the weather.



Playing now:

See this:

Watch me set up a TV review lab in my basement

6:17

