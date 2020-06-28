Samuel Alito disagrees. A frustrating few months for conservative justice.

The 70-year-old George W. Bush nominee, who joined the court in 2006, has relied on unusually strong language to get to his point, chose part of the majority reasoning in writing, and on one occasion He mastered the oral arguments to press his perspective. In short, Alito has not been shy to express his frustration.

Judge Neil Gorsuch surprised conservatives on June 15 when he and Chief Justice John Roberts sided with liberal judges to achieve a historic victory for LGBTQ Americans. The issue in the case was a civil rights law of 1964 that prohibited discrimination in the workplace "on" sex. The 6-3 majority interpreted the law to cover claims of sexual orientation and gender identity.

"An employer who fires an individual for being gay or transgender fires that person for traits or actions that they would not have questioned in members of a different sex," Gorsuch wrote. "Sex plays a necessary and indisputable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII prohibits," he said.

Gorsuch's decision was based on "textualism," he said, the judicial interpretation tool advocated by the late judge Antonin Scalia to focus on the exact words on the page.

More than 107 pages, including a long appendix, Alito, along with Judge Clarence Thomas, criticized the opinion.

"There is only one word for what the court has done today: legislation," Alito wrote.

He called the majority action "absurd" on one occasion. Gorsuch's opinion, Alito said, went "many pages" discussing issues that are "out of place."

"The arrogance of this argument is impressive," Alito said, vowing to demonstrate that "there is not a shred of evidence" that no member of Congress in 1964 thought the law should include LGBTQ workers.

Alito accused Gorsuch of misreading Scalia. "The words of a law, (Scalia) insisted, mean what they transmitted to reasonable people at the time," Alito wrote.

"If today's decision is humble, it is sobering to imagine what the court could do if it decided to be bold," said Alito.

Second Amendment

This term, the court was ready to rule on a major Second Amendment case for the first time in a decade. It was a time anticipated by supporters of firearms rights who believe that lower courts have been ignoring the precedent of the Supreme Court by largely maintaining limits on the purchase and transport of firearms throughout the country.

New York law regulated where licensed gun owners could carry a closed, unloaded pistol.

It was an idiosyncratic law, and supporters of gun regulations feared that judges could use it as a vehicle to amplify a historical opinion issued by Scalia in 2008. As such, after judges agreed to hear the case, the law was amended.

Ultimately, citing the fact that the law had changed, the judges sidestepped the matter and sent the case to the lower court for consideration.

Alito was furious.

"By incorrectly dismissing this case as contentious, the court allows our record to be manipulated in a way that should not be supported," Alito wrote in a dissent joined by Thomas and Gorsuch. He noted that after the court agreed to hear the case, the city "took action to prevent us from deciding this case" and that its public safety concerns "evaporated."

"We have been particularly cautious with the parties' attempts to fabricate impotence to evade the review," he said.

"History does not support such a restriction," he added, saying that the court should have held that the law violated the Second Amendment.

To add to Alito's insult, in the following weeks the court rejected several requests to retake the Second Amendment again next term.

Abortion

Alito's frustration could also be seen during oral arguments for a major abortion case related to a Louisiana abortion law that requires doctors to have admission privileges at a nearby hospital.

In 2017, when the controversial law went into effect, Roberts sided with the liberals to block it until the court could hear the case.

In oral arguments in March, Alito dominated on one point, insisting that he did not believe that doctors and clinics had the legal right to put themselves in the patients' place to wear the suit. It is an argument that Thomas has emphasized in the past, but was not captured by any other conservative during the oral arguments.

Alito repeatedly pressured an attorney for abortion clinics for what he suggested was a conflict of interest between the clinics and state laws intended to regulate doctors.

Twice he told the lawyer that he was surprised by his position.

"The constitutional right in question is not a constitutional right of abortion clinics, is it? It is a women's right," Alito said, suggesting that the challenge should be dismissed and allow the law to take effect.

The point on the subject of "standing" is critical. If the court were to say that clinics and doctors could not bring such cases, it would be much more difficult to defy the regulations and a devastating blow to supporters of abortion rights. The court has yet to rule on the case.

Unanimous juries

Another point of discussion came in April, when Gorsuch, writing for a 6-3 court, said unanimous jury verdicts are required in state criminal felony trials. The petitioner in the case, Evangelisto Ramos, argued that the Louisiana unanimous jury provision violated his federal constitutional right to trial by jury and that the law had racist roots aimed at diminishing the votes of members of the minority jury.

In deciding for Ramos, Gorsuch resumed that line of argument. "In fact, no one before us disputes," wrote Gorsuch, that state courts "have frankly recognized that race was a motivating factor" in adopting the rules.

Again disagreeing, Alito, responding to part of Gorsuch's opinion, wrote that the Court "prosecutes Louisiana" on the charge of racism. " If Louisiana had originally adopted its law for that reason, it would be "deplorable," he said, but noted that the state had re-adopted the rules in 1974 for a stated purpose that had nothing to do with racism.

He noted that the British Parliament passed a law allowing non-unanimous verdicts a few years ago. And the Constitution of Puerto Rico allows non-unanimous verdicts.

"Were the racists in that Constitution racist?" he asked rhetorically. "Of course not," he replied, expressing his dissatisfaction with the situation. "We should set an example of rational and civil discourse instead of contributing to the worst current trends."