San Antonio bar shooting: eight people injured

The five women and three wounded men are 23 to 41 years old and in stable condition, said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. There were no fatalities.

The incident on Friday night began when a group that included the shooter was denied entry to a bar because they were intoxicated, the police chief said.

The shooter said, "Don't you know who I am? I'm a UFC fighter from California," according to McManus. He said the suspect returned to his car, grabbed "a long rifle," then crossed the street and opened fire outside the bar.

"He hit eight people," said the police chief. "They were all transported to local hospitals."