San Diego gym that defied the closing order linked to the Covid-19 outbreak

The University of Washington now projects that there will be 230,822 deaths in the United States from Covid-19 by November, according to the current scenario.

On July 22, the university's Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment (IHME) forecast 219,864 total deaths from the virus for November.

The latest update reflects an increase of approximately 11,000 deaths due to increased infections and some people's refusal to wear masks, practice social distancing, and take other measures to mitigate virus transmission.

If the United States universally adopted the use of masks, the number of deaths in November would drop to almost 198,831, according to the model. The use of masks has increased, but it is not as high as it should be in all nations. However, there has been an increase in the use of masks in all states and places with an increase in cases and deaths, the IHME said.

"If 95% of Americans wore masks every time they left their homes, infection rates would drop, hospitalizations would drop, and predicted deaths would drop," said Ali Mokdad, professor of health sciences at IHME. "Unfortunately, people disappointed." keep watch until the media report the risk of increased infections

Some context: So far, according to Johns Hopkins University, more than 4.47 million Americans have been diagnosed with coronavirus infections and at least 151,674 have died.

"We would like Americans to keep their guard up to reduce virus transmission. We don't have an effective drug and vaccines are on the way, so prevention is key." Mokdad told CNN.