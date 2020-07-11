San Francisco CEO of Technology resigns from company, signs up for "anti-racism program" after tirade against Asian family

Michael Lofthouse resigned as CEO and cut all commercial ties to his San Francisco-based technology company Solid8 after a video appeared showing him making racist comments to an Asian family.

In a statement provided to Fox Business, Lofthouse doubled down on his previous apology and said he cut his business ties to prevent further harm to those closest to him.

"I am sorry that my opening statement and apologies did not go far enough to address my behavior at Carmel last weekend and the steps I must take. I can confirm that I have resigned from Solid8, ending all business relationships with immediate effect." , said.

"I will do my duty to ensure that my personal actions do not continue to have a detrimental impact on those closest to me. Once again, I began my journey back to sobriety and enrolled in an anti-racism program with immediate effect." My comments to the families involved were racist, hurtful, and deeply inappropriate. The reactions to what was said have been deserved and I recognize with all my heart that I am complicit in a system that allows this behavior and these broken beliefs to exist, but I am dedicated to change. "

Earlier this week, Jordan Liz Chan posted a video of the encounter, which took place at the Lucia Bar & Restaurant inside the Bernardus Lodge & Spa in Carmel Valley, California.

Chan said that she and her family were celebrating her aunt's birthday when Lofthouse peppered them with derogatory comments. "Trump is going to fuck you up!" said the former tech CEO. "You guys should go … f — ing Asian piece of s —".

A restaurant employee then demanded that Lofthouse leave. "Come out, you don't have permission here. You don't talk to our guests like that. They are valued guests. Come out!" said the employee. Raymond Orosa, whose wife Mari was celebrating her birthday, was present, along with Chan.

Lofthouse, who initially called his behavior "appalling", reiterated his apologies in Saturday's statement.

"For the Chan and Orosa families, Gennica Cochran and the Bernardus restaurant, please accept my sincere and sincere apologies, I hope that the conversations and awareness that this incident has created can act as a catalyst for the necessary change," he said.

"It is my commitment to you to overcome my problems and be part of the solution for an equal and compassionate future."

Orosa reportedly forgave Lofthouse, but criticized his initial apology and said, "He's just saving his face."

"It was full of hatred and anger. It is sad that there are still people who are like this in this world, much less in this country," he said, according to KGO. “I cannot say that what he did was acceptable or correct. It isn't. A lot of people probably won't agree with me for saying I forgive him, but I do. "

