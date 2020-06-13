San Francisco Mayor Reveals Plan for Police Reform

"If we're going to make a really significant change, we need to fundamentally change the nature of surveillance," Breed said at a roundtable discussion with San Francisco Police Chief William Scott and CNN's Van Jones. "Let's take advantage of this momentum and this opportunity right now to drive real change."
She proposed four priorities to achieve this vision, but here's the key point: San Francisco Police Department officers would stop responding to issues like disputes between neighbors, reports of homeless people, and school discipline interventions as part of the plan.
The new reforms would strengthen accountability, address police bias and include plans to demilitarize the police and promote economic justice, he said.
"We know that the lack of equity in our society at large leads to many of the problems that the police are asked to solve," Breed said. "We will continue to push for additional reforms and continue to look for ways to reinvest in communities that have historically been neglected and harmed by systemic racism."
He added that the city has made progress in reforming the police department, but there is still a lot of work to do.
Breed's words echoed Scott's.
"We understand that it is necessary for law enforcement to listen to the African American community and embrace courageous changes to address disparate police practices, and we recognize that it will take sacrifice on our part to deliver on the promise of reform," Scott said.
San Francisco has already banned bottlenecks and requires officers to intervene in cases of excessive force, according to a statement from the mayor's office. Additionally, San Francisco prohibits officers from shooting moving vehicles, requires officers to use the minimum amount of force necessary, and requires thorough reporting when force is used.
Breed has ordered the police department to draft a policy that prohibits the use of military-grade weapons against unarmed civilians, such as tear gas, bayonets, and tanks.
This reform effort will focus on changing the police department's recruitment, promotion, training and discipline systems, and will redirect funds to invest in underserved communities.