San Francisco Mayor Reveals Plan for Police Reform





"If we're going to make a really significant change, we need to fundamentally change the nature of surveillance," Breed said at a roundtable discussion with San Francisco Police Chief William Scott and CNN's Van Jones. "Let's take advantage of this momentum and this opportunity right now to drive real change."

She proposed four priorities to achieve this vision, but here's the key point: San Francisco Police Department officers would stop responding to issues like disputes between neighbors, reports of homeless people, and school discipline interventions as part of the plan.

The new reforms would strengthen accountability, address police bias and include plans to demilitarize the police and promote economic justice, he said.