San Francisco Police Department Will Stop Releasing Most Police Photos To Combat Racial Prejudice

"With a thoughtful process for posting backup photos, law enforcement agencies can help mitigate or avoid perpetuating negative stereotypes that may contribute to an implicit and explicit bias in surveillance and by community members" Scott announced in a notice to the department.

The SFPD will continue to release police photos when "necessary to warn the public of imminent danger or to request public assistance in locating people, including people at risk," the department said in a news release on the policy change, but they will be the only exceptions to the new rule.

"This policy stems from compelling research that suggests the widespread posting of police backup photos in the news and on social media creates an illusory correlation for viewers that fosters racial bias and greatly exaggerates the propensity of black men. and browns to engage in criminal behavior. " Scott said in the press release.

When someone is arrested, their photo is taken as part of the reservation process. These images are frequently posted on law enforcement websites, shared on social media accounts, and used in media reports. The photos remain in the public domain even when a person is not prosecuted or is found not guilty. In some cases, commercial websites that post police photos charge a fee to remove the images, a practice that is now prohibited in several states.

Jack Glaser, professor of public policy at the University of California, Berkeley, one of SFPD's academic partners, spoke to CNN about the psychological phenomenon of "illusory correlations" and its connection to racial bias.

"When two weird things happen simultaneously, our minds tend to overestimate the relationship between those two things," said Glaser, who also studies discrimination and stereotypes. "Crime is a rare event for most of us, and minority status is, by definition, a rare event."

When the representation of crime and that of minorities are combined in the media, as in the case of the publication of photographs of black people, "that influences the mental association between blacks and crime," Glaser told CNN .

Even in cases where the representation of criminal activity is racially balanced, "the distinctiveness of blackness and crime as a whole stands out in the realm of people's perception and is more likely to be remembered," he added.

Jennifer Eberhardt, a professor of social psychology at Stanford University, is also an academic partner in the San Francisco Police Department and consults on implicit biases and their real-life implications for black and brown communities.

Eberhardt told CNN about the "other racial effect," which highlights how people are better at recognizing the faces of their own race than the faces of other races. "People tend to think of the faces of other races in categorical terms, so that is one of the things that can fuel this situation," he argued.

In an experimental study he conducted, people were asked to recognize the content of images depicting weapons such as pistols or knives. Images went from blurry to progressively lighter.

Eberhardt noted that if study participants were shown images of black people before they were presented with blurred images of weapons, they could more quickly recognize weapons in blurred images.

"That is an example of how this black crime association is so strong," Eberhardt told CNN. Repeated exposure to photos of black and brown people on the news or on social media "is encouraging this association between race and crime," he added.

Glaser and Eberhardt say the new SFPD rule is a positive step as police departments across the country examine how their policies and practices can contribute to racial bias in surveillance.

Scott's department notice allows the policy to be enacted immediately, SFPD spokesman Matt Dorsey said. The chief initiated a General Order of the Department to be approved by the Police Commission, which will make the policy permanent.

San Francisco Police Commissioner John Hamasaki, who has been in favor of changing the rules for posting reserve photos, called the new SFPD rule "an excellent first step."

"Just because someone is arrested does not mean that they are responsible for the acts for which they have been arrested. That is why we have a presumption of innocence in this country enshrined in our Constitution," a defense attorney told CNN Hamasaki. penal. In the era of social media, a police photo posted online "doesn't go away," Hamasaki said, and it can have lasting negative consequences for a person's career prospects and reputation.

Hamasaki says his hope for the new policy is that it will spark "broader discussion in other departments and other jurisdictions," he said.

"I hope it sweeps the country," he added.