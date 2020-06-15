San Francisco Skincare CEO apologizes after viral video shows his man scolding & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39; on his own property

The CEO of San Francisco-based skincare company LAFACE apologizes after a viral video caught her scolding a man for stamping "Black Lives Matter" on his own property, according to reports.

Lisa Alexander apologized to James Juanillo in a statement Sunday, saying in part: "The past 48 hours have taught me that my actions were those of someone who is unaware of the harm caused by being ignorant and naive to racial inequalities. When I watch the video, I was surprised and saddened that he behaved as I did. It was a lack of respect for Mr. Juanillo and I deeply regret it. "

In the video, Alexander asked Juanillo if he was "disfiguring private property."

Juanillo replied: "If I lived here, and this was my property, would it be absolutely fine? And you don't know if I live here, if this is my property?"

She later said of Alexander: "What she did is polite racism. It is respectable racism. 'Respectfully, sir, I don't think it belongs here'."

CORONAVIRUSES: WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

Brad Gilbertson, one of the property's owners, sided with Juanillo.

"He just claimed he knew the owner of the house. He doesn't know me. I thought he was out of place," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Makeup subscription service Birchbox left Alexander's company after the incident went viral.

"We have not worked with LAFACE for several years and, as a result of the CEO's actions today, we have officially cut ties with them," the statement read in part.